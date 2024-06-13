Renato Moicano Hilariously Names Raul Rosas Jr. the ‘Ugliest Fighter,’ Crowns Himself as UFC’s Most Handsome

Who is the most handsome UFC fighter at the moment? While Paulo Costa believes he has the title locked up, new fighters are now challenging ‘Secret Juice’ to the proverbial ramp walk. And while Renato Moicano is willing to debate this with Costa, he knows for sure, who the ‘ugliest fighter’ is.

In a recent episode of the ‘Show me the money’ podcast, Moicano was joined by Gilbert Burns to discuss Raul Rojas and his win over Ricky Turcios.

While the win may have been impressive, it was Rojas’ looks that just bothered Moicano.

“What this motherf**ker is saying my brother. He looks like a f**king cat my brother. Man one thing that I have to point out, this is one of the ugliest motherf**kers that I have ever seen. Look at that my brother, this guy is unbelievably ugly my brother.”



After this exchange, Gilbert Burns asked Renato Moicano who he thought was the most handsome fighter in the UFC. The Brazilian fighter did not hesitate before taking his own name.

He then went on to add light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to the list of good-looking fighters but did not even mention the self-proclaimed most handsome man in the UFC, Paulo Costa.

Despite Moicano’s diss, Rojas has his eyes set on a much bigger target.

Raul Rojas has his eyes set on Jon Jones’ record

Rojas competed this past weekend and extended his win streak to two with a submission win to move a step closer to his ultimate goal in the sport.

Following the win, he joined Ariel Helwani on his show, ‘The MMA Hour’ where the bantamweight shed light on his goal of beating Jon Jones’ record of being the youngest-ever champion in the UFC.

Raul Rosas Jr. is confident he can break Jon Jones’ record as the youngest champion in UFC history “That’s always been the main goal. I’ve got four years to break it, so I think I can make it happen.” ▶️ https://t.co/u5qXo6ugo0 #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/BIrqKPmA4M — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 12, 2024



Bones achieved this feat as a 23-year-old. So El Nino Problema still has some time to get there. But the key to being Jon Jones isn’t about how soon to get to the top, it’s about how long you can stay there. So, Rojas will have to buckle up because chasing the GOAT is easier said than done.