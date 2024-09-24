Renato Moicano Recalls Wanting to ‘Sucker Punch’ Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington for ‘Talking Sh*t’ About Brazil

Much like every other Brazilian, Renato Moicano didn’t take too kindly to Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington’s trash talk about their country back in the day. Both fighters were notorious for stirring up controversy by disrespecting Brazilian fans before their fights, and it got under the Brazilian lightweight’s skin so much that he wanted to sucker punch the ‘Bad Guy’.

Now, looking back, ‘Money’ realizes it was all part of their gimmick to hype up fights.

The outspoken lightweight fighter recently sat down with ‘Home of Fight’ for an interview, where the topic of Chael Sonnen was brought up and the lightweight shared his once insidious plan for the forme rmiddleweight contender.

Both Sonnen and later, Covington in the build up to their fights against Wanderlei Silva and Demian Maia respectively insulted the people as well as the country of Brazil.

Covington, as usual went the route of his role model, Donald Trump, and mimicked the words of the 45th POTUS, to label the country a “dump” and the people living in it, “filthy animals“.

This did not sit well with the Brazilian fighters on the roster, a number of whom threatened Covington and some even put their words to action such as Fabrício Werdum.

Moicano revealed that he was also one such fighter who wanted to harm Sonnen. But now that he is in the fight game himself he understands that Sonnen didn’t actually mean what he said and that it was all a marketing ploy.

“I used to hate Chael Sonnen. I used to hate Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington, all these guys that keep talking shit about Brazil. I remember I was not even in the UFC and I was thinking about buying a flight ticket just to sucker punch Chael Sonnen brother. When he was doing the ultimate fighter. I was very offended by that.”

One cannot blame the fighter either. Sonnen, during his beef with Wanderlei Silva and then especially with Anderson Silva made things too personal.

Thanlfully, at least Anderson and Uncle Chael seem to have made up since then with the legendary fighter inviting the American to his famous cookout… but not the one in Brazil.

Will Sonnen ever show up at Silva’s cookout?

Now, the two definitely seem to have patched things up. Uncle Chael even showed up in Brazil earlier this year with 12 ounce gloves to face Siva in a boxing match, his last combat sports in the country.

But there was a time, when Silva had warned Uncle Chael that people in Brazil wanted to… how do the kids say, ‘unalive’ him!

In 2022, Silva and Sonnen attended an event, where the Brazilian invited the ‘Bad Guy’ to his cookout again but Uncle Chael was a bit embarrassed given his statements about Mrs. Silva in 2012. Anderson, of course, said that all that was in the past and he would really like his friend to show up at his place!

Curious, Uncle Chael responded by asking if he were talking about Brazil. Anderson was quick to bury the idea out of concerns for Sonnen’s safety with a cheeky answer.

“No, here. In Brazil, a lot of people try to kill you, trust me. People hate you in Brazil. But I’m not, I love you, man.”

Of course, that was then. Uncle Chael has since been to Brazil and has realized that nobody actually mistakes buses for horses and tries to feed them carrots!