Renato Moicano Reveals $950,000 Purse Despite First-Round UFC Loss Leaving Fans Stunned: ‘Can Definitely Afford to Lose Now’

Renato Moicano may have left the octagon with a loss, but he walked out with a win for his wallet. Stepping in on short notice against Islam Makhachev for the UFC 311 title fight, Moicano earned a purse of a whopping $950,000, proving that sometimes, winning is more than just about holding the title.

In a conversation with UFC welterweight veteran fighter Gilbert Burns, Moicano revealed that the short notice fight tickled the fancy of the fans and claimed that more PPVs were sold because of it.

“Somebody told me that after Arman pulled out, they sold even more PPVs because everybody was excited about it. Of course, it was something different. You don’t see it many times.”

Fans didn’t hold back their reactions, with one guy making fun of Moicano previously saying he couldn’t afford to lose.“This guy can definitely afford to lose now,” he quipped, while another echoed, “Guess he could afford to lose this time.”


Others marveled at the life-changing opportunity, saying, “That’s why you never pass up on a life-changing fight.” Some were quick to note the brevity of the fight, joking, “Massive money fight for 30 seconds—shouldn’t be proud of that, but it is what it is.”


For Moicano, it seems the sting of losing his only title opportunity in under a round was softened by the reality of nearly a million dollars landing in his bank account. It’s not every day a fighter makes that kind of money in the UFC.

This means ‘Money‘ won’t be focusing on big-money fights for a while anymore. He has only one goal and that is to work his way back to UFC gold and he wants to start by taking on a certain scouser.

Paddy promises to choke out Moicano

Pimblett found himself being rather chirpy after Moicano’s submission loss. The scouser used social media to call out Moicano for tapping out quickly in what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Pimblett then suggested he could do the same to Moicano.
“I won’t need judges for you, they’ll have the night off if we fight. Just make sure you don’t tap when I choke u.”
Moicano didn’t shy away from the challenge, firing back with a direct message to UFC president Dana White,
“@danawhite just book this fight already.”

The two have been feuding for some time. Earlier Moicano had boldly claimed that the only reason the UFC wasn’t giving him the Pimblett fight was because they were trying to protect a new asset. Moicano had cited the example of Benoit St-Dennis and how he had stopped the Parisian lightweight in his own hometown and destroyed a potential European star that promotion was trying to build.

Now, Pimblett has just made it into the lightweight rankings and hasn’t been tested the way Moicano has. Moicano’s technical skills and grit have honed against some of the best in the world, which gives him an edge over Scouser. But Pimblett’s grappling and finishing ability make him a formidable and entertaining opponent. His win against Bobby Green was a testament to that.


If this fight comes together, it promises to be a clash of styles, and personalities that could light up the division.

