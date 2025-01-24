Renato Moicano Reveals $950,000 Purse Despite First-Round UFC Loss Leaving Fans Stunned: ‘Can Definitely Afford to Lose Now’

“I won’t need judges for you, they’ll have the night off if we fight. Just make sure you don’t tap when I choke u.”
— Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) January 20, 2025
“@danawhite just book this fight already.”
@danawhite just book this fight already https://t.co/7ROVJoszjQ
— Renato Moicano (@moicanoufc) January 20, 2025
The two have been feuding for some time. Earlier Moicano had boldly claimed that the only reason the UFC wasn’t giving him the Pimblett fight was because they were trying to protect a new asset. Moicano had cited the example of Benoit St-Dennis and how he had stopped the Parisian lightweight in his own hometown and destroyed a potential European star that promotion was trying to build.
Après sa grosse performance contre BSD à l’UFC Paris, Renato Moicano (20-5-1) est de retour ce week-end.
Il affrontera Beneil Dariush (22-6-1), dans la nuit de samedi à dimanche, à l’UFC 311… pic.twitter.com/43jTrDQt4x
— The Highlight (@TheHighlightFR) January 14, 2025
Now, Pimblett has just made it into the lightweight rankings and hasn’t been tested the way Moicano has. Moicano’s technical skills and grit have honed against some of the best in the world, which gives him an edge over Scouser. But Pimblett’s grappling and finishing ability make him a formidable and entertaining opponent. His win against Bobby Green was a testament to that.
Remember when Paddy Pimblett caught a body vs Bobby Green when he tried to shoot a takedown pic.twitter.com/i8n6TEyvxd
— ▸ primefrog (topuria szn) (@primefrogv2) January 21, 2025
If this fight comes together, it promises to be a clash of styles, and personalities that could light up the division.