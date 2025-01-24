Renato Moicano Reveals $950,000 Purse Despite First-Round UFC Loss Leaving Fans Stunned: ‘Can Definitely Afford to Lose Now’

Renato Moicano may have left the octagon with a loss, but he walked out with a win for his wallet. Stepping in on short notice against Islam Makhachev for the UFC 311 title fight, Moicano earned a purse of a whopping $950,000, proving that sometimes, winning is more than just about holding the title.

In a conversation with UFC welterweight veteran fighter Gilbert Burns, Moicano revealed that the short notice fight tickled the fancy of the fans and claimed that more PPVs were sold because of it.

“Somebody told me that after Arman pulled out, they sold even more PPVs because everybody was excited about it. Of course, it was something different. You don’t see it many times.”

Renato Moicano reveals that he made over $950,000 for his fight against Islam Makhachev at #UFC311 He also says that the fight sold even more PPVs after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out @showmethepod #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/nYt7gAzRp3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 23, 2025

Fans didn’t hold back their reactions, with one guy making fun of Moicano previously saying he couldn’t afford to lose.“This guy can definitely afford to lose now,” he quipped, while another echoed, “Guess he could afford to lose this time.”

this guy can definitely afford to lose now — Zack //\\ (@ZzccMMA) January 23, 2025



Others marveled at the life-changing opportunity, saying, “That’s why you never pass up on a life-changing fight.” Some were quick to note the brevity of the fight, joking, “Massive money fight for 30 seconds—shouldn’t be proud of that, but it is what it is.”

Massive money fight for 30 seconds , shouldn’t be proud of that but it is what it is — Rommel (@romm4l) January 23, 2025



For Moicano, it seems the sting of losing his only title opportunity in under a round was softened by the reality of nearly a million dollars landing in his bank account. It’s not every day a fighter makes that kind of money in the UFC.

This means ‘Money‘ won’t be focusing on big-money fights for a while anymore. He has only one goal and that is to work his way back to UFC gold and he wants to start by taking on a certain scouser.

Paddy promises to choke out Moicano