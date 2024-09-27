Renato Moicano ‘Surprised’ but Supports Michael Chandler Moving On From ‘Biggest Troll’ Conor McGregor Fight

UFC lightweight fighter Renato Moicano didn’t expect Michael Chandler to finally move on from chasing the elusive Conor McGregor fight, but he’s fully behind the decision.

Chandler, who spent nearly two years waiting for a blockbuster showdown with McGregor that never materialized, is now shifting his focus to Charles Oliveira, in pursuit of a potential title shot against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Now, while Moicano admits he was surprised Chandler gave up on what could’ve been a huge payday, he believes it’s the right move for the former Bellator champion. After all, waiting around for McGregor has wasted a significant chunk of Chandler’s prime, and it’s time for him to chase real opportunities.

The outspoken lightweight fighter in a recent interview had gone on to diss Chandler for being ‘dumb’ and chasing a fight against ‘biggest troll’ McGregor.

“I’m surprised [Chandler] didn’t continue waiting. This guy is too dumb, man. You’re raising a bet that has everything to go wrong. McGregor is MMA’s biggest troll right now. He has no incentive to fight. What’s the incentive for Conor McGregor to fight? He makes more money outside of fighting. His purse is nothing compared to what this guy makes with his business.”

But now Moicano was surprised that Chandler has finally given up on the pipe dream.

He compared it to investing in something and not knowing whether to keep going or pull out, despite all the time and effort already spent.

In the end, the Brazilian believes Chandler made the right call by moving on to fight Charles Oliveira, especially since McGregor keeps using the UFC more as a marketing tool to stay relevant in the MMA community.

That said, while Chandler still has a couple of months to prepare for his fight against Oliveira, Moicano is travelling to Paris to take on the French ‘God of War’.

Moicano shares his thoughts on BSD and UFC Paris

Moicano is gearing up for a tough matchup against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night 243 in Paris, and he knows it won’t be easy. As a proven submission specialist, the Brazilian respects St. Denis’ skills and recognizes that he’s earned his place in the lightweight division.

“He’s not easy money,” Moicano stated, acknowledging that fighting in front of a home crowd gives the Frenchman an edge.

Although St.Denis is ranked just below him, Moicano understands rankings don’t mean much in the larger scope of things.

He believes that a win over a rising contender like BSD could do wonders for his own popularity, opening doors for bigger and better fights down the line.

“The rankings don’t matter as much as momentum and popularity,” he said, emphasizing that in this sport, it’s all about making a name for yourself.

And a victory on Saturday could be the boost he needs to climb the ranks and secure those high-profile matchups.