“Rest in P*ss”: Conor McGregor Deletes Post Seemingly Mocking Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Late Father Abdulmanap

Conor McGregor just can’t seem to keep Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name out of his mouth. And how could he? The pair have one of the greatest, most bitter rivalries the UFC has ever seen. However, McGregor seemingly crossed the line with his latest dig as he took a swipe at the Dagestani fighter’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently facing charges of tax fraud after reportedly failing to pay over 306 million Rubles to the Federal Tax Services in Russia. Amidst all the controversy, Conor McGregor could not help but poke fun at the former champion in a series of since-deleted tweets on X, which read,

“Fake lying rats! rest in piss! #Conorwasright #payyourtaxes #deadrats”

Conor McGregor’s team has since deleted the tweet, but not before netizens could take screenshots of the proof. Well, from the looks of it, ‘Mystic Mac’ does know something about Khabib that we don’t. On top of it, this isn’t even the first time ‘The Notorious’ has called out Nurmagomedov for being shady with his money, although most of his previous digs have been viewed as nothing but banter.

Speaking of allegations, Matt Brown recently expressed his views on McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 and spoke about how karma has come full circle.

Matt Brown justifies Conor McGregor’s exit from UFC 303 but reminds him of karma with Rafael Dos Anjos

Matt Brown is a veteran voice in the UFC. He has been around for decades and has seen the sport grow into the international organization that it is today. As a result, his views are mostly held in high regard and the community took note when Brown, in an interview with Damon Martin, spoke about McGregor pulling out of UFC 303, saying,

“Yeah you shouldn’t go in with injuries like that…..Pull out of the fight bro…When Rafael Dos Anjos did it with an actual broken foot, you were a d*ck about it.”

Matt Brown admits a broken toe is a “perfectly fine reason to pull out of a fight,” but the reaction is Conor McGregor’s “karma” for how he handled Rafael dos Anjos’ injury. “What goes around comes around. The karma is real. Now Conor’s dealing with it.” (via @DamonMartin) pic.twitter.com/fJWtypL2oF — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 25, 2024

When Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his fight against Conor McGregor citing a broken foot, the Irishman heavily criticized his opponent. Now, Brown believes that the UFC 303 fiasco is just McGregor being bitten by karma for the way he handled the Dos Anjos situation.