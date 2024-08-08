Robert Whittaker Predicts Max Holloway Will Take the Title from ‘Underrated’ Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

Picking a favorite between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308 is an impossible task as they are so closely matched on paper. However, for former champion Robert Whittaker, there is one clear winner.

‘The Reaper’ in a recent interview with ‘MMArcadePodcast’ shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight he simply sided with the fan favorite, BMF champion, Holloway! However, he also thinks Topuria is underrated and could be a dangerous prospect in the fight.

“I would have to say I am leaning towards Holloway. But I want to see Topuria run his story. His skill level is so high, I think it’s super underrated, super underrated right now. Maybe it’s just because of exposure and he hasn’t been in as many headlines as Holloway because he has not done the work on paper just yet. Gun to my head I would have to lean towards Holloway.”

Whittaker went on to add that he would not be surprised if Topuria gets the job done either as he has proven him wrong in the past.

‘The Reaper’ stated that he felt Volkanovski would win against Topuria and he got that one wrong . So he definitely does not doubt Topuria in an octagon.

Despite that, Whittaker is confident that Holloway can reclaim a title that he held for so long before losing it to Volkanovski.

A closer look at Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Both Holloway and Topuria come into the bout at UFC 308 on the back of jaw-dropping knockout wins in their last outings. Holloway will have a four-inch height advantage which will be crucial for him against a power puncher like Topuria. When it comes to reach, the two men are even.

Topuria is a sharpshooter with one punch knockout power. Holloway on the other hand is a volume puncher who gets better as the fight goes on. Also, nobody in the history of the UFC has ever knocked out Holloway. The Hawaiian is famous for his chin of steel and can take punishment without breaking.

That said, the most crucial thing in the fight for Holloway will be his defense early on and avoiding power punches coming his way. It is safe to say that since he did it so well against Gaethje fans will be expecting him to fare well against Topuria as well

Holloway will be the favorite to win as the fight goes on given his gas tank. Topuria’s fights have gone the distance only twice therefore, there is not a lot to draw upon from there.