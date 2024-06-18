Robert Whittaker Rates Ikram Aliskerov as Potentially Tougher Opponent Than Khamzat Chimaev

Following Khamzat Chimaev’s untimely illness, Robert Whittaker is taking on a relatively unknown opponent. But the former UFC middleweight champion believes that his new opponent for UFC on ABC, Ikram Alislerov might be tougher than the undefeated Chechen.

It is a high-risk high-reward situation for both fighters, especially Whittaker. ‘Bobby Knuckles’ is on his path to another title shot, and a win over Chimaev would definitely have secured that option for him.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Robert Whittaker spoke about how he was not taking the fight lightly and even compared it to the Chimaev fight saying,

“He’s a dangerous guy and he’s got a really good skill set. And the odds display that, I understand the kind of fight it’s gonna be. In someway it could be harder than Chimaev.”

The 33-year-old is no amateur when it comes to fighting tough opponents. The New Zealand native has fought some of the absolute best in the division and come out on top. His annihilation of Paulo Costa proved he was ready for the undisputed gold again.

However, with Khamzat gone, a new challenge with just 2 weeks to prepare isn’t exactly what the Aussie would have imagined.

However, a win over Ikram Aliskerov can still land him a title shot. He’s been trying to win back the title he lost for a couple of years now, and right about now, he can almost sniff.

However, there is no bad blood between Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. If anything, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ feels bad for him.

Robert Whittaker feels sorry for Khamzat Chimaev’s frequent bouts of sickness

Old Bobby is not mad at Khamzat Chimaev for pulling out of their fight. This is the Chechen fighter’s 6th canceled fight, and at this point, people just wish his immune system was good enough for him not to fall sick so easily.

Chimaev is a fantastic fighter with a level of dominance fans haven’t witnessed since Khabib leveled 15-ranked lightweights before the Conor fight. However, we may never see him become a great fighter if his struggles with his health continue. Whittaker is no different and just wants Chimaev to get better.

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ revealed that there was no bad blood between the pair,

“No there’s no sour taste. Honestly, I feel for him and I wish him a speedy recovery, I wish him all the best”

Robert Whittaker gives a classy show of support to Khamzat Chimaev ““Honestly, I feel for him and I wish him a speedy recovery.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/8WO8SAACAJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 17, 2024

Old Bobby is a fan favorite for responses like these. He is a huge advocate of acting like professional sportsmen who would never wish badly on their opponents outside the octagon. Hopefully, the rest of the UFC can catch up.