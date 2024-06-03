Robert Whittaker Reveals ‘Wrestling Heavy’ Training Regimen Ahead of Khamzat Chimaev Showdown

Bobby Knuckles aka Robert Whittaker is primed and loaded to take on the undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev in UFC’s first ever Saudi event. For what will be his second fight of the year, the former middleweight king is already in a ‘wrestling heavy’ training camp as he prepares to take on the undefeated Chechen.

Speaking to MMA Arcade podcast, almost three weeks before the fight, the Aussie revealed,

“I’m feeling great. Training has been really, really good. I’m in top form. I think having the fight camps so close to each other and the fights so close to each other really led itself to me starting this camp multiple levels ahead of where I normally start camps. My gas tank is bigger, my weight was lower. It’s been a much better camp than the previous ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Championship Rounds (@champ.rds)

Whittaker is fully aware of who he is up against and for that is preparing like a madman. Chimaev is known to come out of the gate with a wrestling-heavy style and then you are in for 3 rounds of hell. That is unless he finishes you first. But Whitaker seems to be prepared. He expects Chimaev to do what he’s always done.

“I expect him to come out wrestling heavy. He’s got a good one-two down the pipe. I’m preparing for those. I’m preparing for a striking fight. I’m preparing for a wrestling scramble. It’s five rounds. My lungs are good. I’m expecting the best.”

The fight is scheduled for June 23 in UFC’s maiden event in Saudi Arabia. And while many have been accused of ducking Chimaev. Whittaker, the warrior he is, took the fight like a champ without blinking.

‘The Reaper’ even boldly predicted the outcome, claiming he is a better striker than Gilbert Burns.

Whittaker predicts out-striking Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 was an absolute banger. Throwing caution to the wind, Chimaev decided to leave his wrestling behind and stand and trade with the Brazilian. While this gave the fans a thriller of a bout ‘Durinho’ dropped him with heavy strikes and outboxed him.

Despite suffering the decision loss, Burns that day exposed Chimaev’s vulnerability and proved that he is not a machine but a man who bleeds like the best of them. Reflecting on his, Whittaker seemed confident that he could and would outstrike the Chechen. Now, it will be up to Chimaev if he wants to trade shots again or go back to the things he’s really good at.