Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori Rescheduled, New Dates Announced

The UFC has just rescheduled fan-favourite Robert Whittaker against Italy’s Marvin Vettori adding another exciting to their middleweight division.

The fight was initially scheduled for the upcoming UFC 275 in Singapore. However, the bout got called off when Whittaker sustained injuries. The match has now gotten rescheduled for UFC Fight Night Paris, which will be in September.

The UFC Fight Night Paris program gradually fills up and becomes more intriguing for fight fans. Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa is another fight currently scheduled for the card.

This will be the first time the UFC has had a show in France, and we can reasonably assume it will not be the last. France did not host the promotion due to MMA legal difficulties. However, following a lengthy political battle, MMA was legalized in France in 2020, opening new doors for the UFC.

Officials have confirmed that the event will take place on September 3rd at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Robert Whittaker explains why he decided to retire from fighting

Robert Whittaker is a UFC veteran and one of the top middleweight fighters on the roster. The Australian was also the interim UFC middleweight champion and has been at the sport’s top for many years. After his first fight against Israel Adesanya, Whittaker revealed that he was thinking about retiring from fighting.

In an interview, the fighter stated that he disliked portions of the sport and was on the verge of “giving up the game.”

“I left the game. I don’t know if I would ever come back to the game. Because at that time. I wasn’t enjoying anything, I didn’t enjoy the lead-up to the fight. I didn’t enjoy the media, I wasn’t enjoying myself day to day.”

The fighter discovered that fighting was what he wanted to do while taking a step back. This instilled a new battling spirit and boosted his ‘hunger’ to compete and improve.

