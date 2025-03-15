UFC Vegas 104 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Every Fighter on Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 2 Card

: Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze face-off for the official weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night

The UFC is back with another exciting Fight Night event this weekend. Headlined by a highly anticipated middleweight showdown between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, the card promises some high stake fights, unusual for Apex nights.

But beyond the action-packed matchups, there’s another important factor at play—fighter payouts.

As always, fans are curious to know just how much these athletes will take home for stepping into the cage. While exact numbers aren’t always disclosed, estimated purses and payouts give us a solid idea of what each fighter stands to earn for their efforts. From base salaries to performance bonuses and potential pay-per-view shares, here’s a breakdown of the financial side of UFC Vegas 104.

UFC Fight Night 254 marks Vettori’s long-awaited return after a 20-month layoff. His last fight ended in a tough, unanimous decision loss to Jared Cannonier, and just when he was set to fight Brendan Allen, a freak injury sidelined him. Now, he’s back and ready to make a statement.

Vettori has always been one of the higher-paid middleweights in the UFC. When he last fought Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, he reportedly had a base salary of $350,000 and took home a massive $711,000 in total earnings. This was a continuation of his title fight loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 263 back in 2021.

However, since then, he has failed to be the marquee fighter he was expected to be. At UFC Vegas 41 against Paulo Costa, his base salary was significantly lower, at $150,000.

Heading into UFC Vegas 104, Vettori’s expected payout is around $150,000. But with potential performance bonuses, sponsorships, and other earnings, that number could climb to $400,000, if he delivers a big performance in his comeback fight.

Meanwhie, Dolidze steps into the Octagon at UFC Vegas 104 with a solid record of 14 wins and 3 losses. He’s been on a strong run lately, with his most recent win coming against Kevin Holland at UFC 307, where he scored a first-round stoppage and took home a cool $220,000 for his efforts.

Before that, Dolidze picked up another big win over Anthony Smith at UFC 303 last year. For that fight, he had a base salary of $70,000 and doubled it with a $70K win bonus. Now, heading into UFC Vegas 104, the Georgian middleweight is expected to earn somewhere between $150,000 and $350,000—if he secures another victory.

With back-to-back impressive performances, he’s looking to keep the momentum going and cash in big.

Other notable purses at UFC Vegas 104

​In the co-main event, seasoned welterweights Chidi Njokuani and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos are set to clash. Njokuani, known for his precision striking, is reportedly earning a base salary of $85,000, with an additional $85,000 win bonus potential.

On the other hand, Zaleski, boasting an unpredictable fighting style, is expected to receive a base pay of $200,000, with a possible $100,000 win bonus.

Another exciting bout features Alexander Hernandez taking on Kurt Holobaugh in a lightweight showdown. Hernandez, aiming to climb the ranks, is reportedly set to earn around $200,000 as his base salary, while Holobaugh is expected to receive approximately $30,000. ​

In the bantamweight division, Da’Mon Blackshear faces Cody Gibson. Blackshear, coming off a recent victory, is projected to earn over $30,000 for this fight. Gibson, with his experience, is likely to take home around $70,000. ​

Here is a full list of expected earnings for the fighters at UFC Vegas 104:

Marvin Vettori: Win Purses – $400k, Sponsorship Money – $21k

Roman Dolidze: Win Purses – $350k, Sponsorship Money – $16k

Elizeu Zaleski: Win Purses – $300k, Sponsorship Money – $20k

Chidi Njokuani: Win Purses – $75k, Sponsorship Money – $6k

Alexander Hernandez: Win Purses – $250k, Sponsorship Money – $16k

Kurt Holobaugh: Win Purses – $75k, Sponsorship Money – $6k

Da’Mon Blackshear: Win Purses – $85k, Sponsorship Money – $6k

Cody Gibson: Win Purses – $75k, Sponsorship Money – $6k

Diyar Nurgozhay: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Brendson Ribeiro: Win Purses – $28k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Kevin Vallejos: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Seung Woo Choi: Win Purses – $110k, Sponsorship Money – $10k

Waldo Cortes-Acosta: Win Purses – $48k, Sponsorship Money – $5k

Ryan Spann: Win Purses – $250k, Sponsorship Money – $16k

Su Young You: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

AJ Cunningham: Win Purses – $18k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Josias Musasa: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Carlos Vera: Win Purses – $18k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Sam Hughes: Win Purses – $85k, Sponsorship Money – $6k

Stephanie Luciano: Win Purses – $18k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

André Lima: Win Purses – $28k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Daniel Barez: Win Purses – $24k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Josiane Nunes: Win Purses – $50k, Sponsorship Money – $5k

Priscila Cachoeira: Win Purses – $110k, Sponsorship Money – $11k

Yuneisy Duben: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

Carli Judice: Win Purses – $12k, Sponsorship Money – $4k

So, tune in tomorrow. It’s going to be a good day at The Apex.