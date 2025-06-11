Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Becomes Fans’ Last Hope to Restore His Hollywood Credibility

Entertainment Bilder des Tages Weltpremiere von RED ONE Ankunft zur Weltpremiere vom RED ONE im UCI Kino in Anwesenheit der Hauptdarsteller. Dwayne Johnson in Berlin, am 03.11.2024 * World premiere of RED ONE Arrival at the world premiere of RED ONE at the UCI cinema in the presence of the main actor Dwayne Johnson in Berlin, on 03 11 2024 Photopress Mueller

Ahead of the release of The Smashing Machine later this year, professional wrestling icon Dwayne Johnson likely has one more chance to remain at the height of Hollywood.

Johnson, a member of the TKO Group Holdings board, which is the parent company of both World Wrestling Entertainment and UFC outfits, has featured in the ring as recently as this year.

In the time since, The Rock has landed the lead role in The Smashing Machine — an upcoming biopic detailing the rise, fall, and rise again of UFC alum Mark Kerr.

Receiving praise so far for his resemblance to the Toledo native, Johnson will play the former two-time UFC heavyweight winner in a lead position later this year.

As far as fans on Reddit are concerned, the project has a lot riding on it than meets the eye. Especially for Johnson, this could be a make-or-break move for his acting career.

Dwayne Johnson set to lead Kerr’s Hall of Fame induction

Becoming the final inductee to receive their spot in the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, Kerr will land in the Pioneer Wing of the hall. And as confirmed by UFC play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, during last weekend’s flagship card, Johnson will be there in ‘Sin City’ to personally induct the veteran wrestling ace.

But it’s not just fans who are full of praise for Johnson’s transformation; ex-UFC stars are to boot. Notably, among those is Dutch striking pioneer, Bas Rutten.

“You [have] got to watch his [Johnson’s] shoulders. He’s got the Kerr shoulders, dude,“ Rutten told Serra.

“Oh, yeah. They really worked on that. Like freaking bang. He looks like Kerr,” the Dutch striking innovator added. “Yeah. And I go like, ‘Dude, it got me goosebumps.’ I go, ‘He really looks like Mark Kerr.’ It’s crazy.”