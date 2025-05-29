Dwayne Johnson Enters Oscar Era with Martin Scorsese After MMA Biopic, ‘The Smashing Machine’

Is Dwayne Johnson’s action star era over? Based on his confirmed slate of cinematic projects, it seems that the WWE maverick is certainly veering toward more dramatic roles.

Johnson made headlines at the end of April with the release of The Smashing Machine trailer. Produced by the popular indie film company A24 in collaboration with Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, the film will see the Black Adam star portray UFC and PRIDE alumni Mark Kerr.

While still in the realm of Johnson’s wrestling origins, film fans were surprised by his transformation for the role and the more dramatic approach. Johnson has built a successful film career around action roles in The Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises, as well as playing the titular Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe.

So, a dramatic role is definitely a departure from his previous work as an actor. But one unexpected role doesn’t complete a drastic career change, and Johnson is clearly aware of this. So, he is officially pairing up with Emily Blunt, once again, for another A24 production, followed by a project with Martin Scorsese.

As a box office king and a 10-time world champion in WWE, Johnson’s confirmation of another intriguing dramatic role suggests that he’s coming after a title he’s yet to secure: the Oscar.

Sharing the news on Instagram yesterday, Johnson confirmed that he was reteaming with A24 for the psychological thriller Breakthrough. Set in early-2000s Southern California, the film will follow an alienated young man who comes under the influence of a motivational guru, played by Johnson.

It is another out-of-character move for Johnson, who expressed his excitement at playing the multifaceted character.

“I’ve been very hungry (and grateful) for this kind of challenge. The story is a deep dark psychological dive into the culture of motivational ‘gurus’, and those souls seeking to find their greater purpose in life. It’s a character I can try to unhinge. And perhaps rip open,” revealed Johnson to his near-400 million Instagram followers.

Scorsese casting heaps more Oscar buzz on the WWE star

In addition to The Smashing Machine and Breakthrough, Johnson has also been cast in Scorsese’s untitled Hawaiian crime film. Scorsese, one of the most acclaimed directors of all time, is no stranger to an Oscar nomination: he has 16 of them, winning once in 2006 for The Departed.

Also joining Johnson in the crime film will be Scorsese regular Leonardo DiCaprio. Notably, this will be the third time British actress Emily Blunt will find herself paired opposite Johnson.

Blunt appeared alongside him in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and plays Mark Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples, in The Smashing Machine.

While many fans have praised Johnson’s decision to explore more dramatic roles, veteran film writer Shannon Nutt has made bold early predictions for awards season following the release of The Smashing Machine trailer.

“I saw ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer and said ‘Oh my god, Dwayne is getting an Oscar nomination.’ – and I’m not joking,” wrote Nutt on X.

It may be too early to tell whether Johnson will be firmly in the Oscar race in 2026, but the trailer reveals a side to Johnson that fans haven’t seen before. Never one to shy away from a tough challenge, it would be no surprise to see his trophy case a little fuller this time next year.

