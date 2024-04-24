Ronda Rousey Calls Out MMA Media for Alleged Hatred and Discrediting Her Legacy

Ronda Rousey took the UFC by storm right after her debut in 2013. She stayed undefeated for her first six UFC fights. But she could never stand back up once things started falling wrong. Recently, ‘The Arm Collector’ appeared on the noted American TV journalist Chris Cuomo’s YouTube channel for an episode of The Chris Cuomo Project. Amidst several other discussions, Rousey also revealed her apathy towards “MMA Media” and the fans about how they treated her after her fall.

After having a grand UFC entry, Rousey was devastated by her first loss against Holly Holm. Rousey did make a comeback after a year of her initial UFC loss, only to get defeated even more brutally by the famed Amanda Nunes. The loss against Nunes was her last showdown in the UFC.

However, these two defeats should take nothing away from the prowess she had showcased inside the octagon. This is why Rousey bashed the MMA media and fans in her interview who derided her after her losses instead of recognizing her contribution to the sport. ‘Rowdy’ said,

“Yeah, the MMA media hates me, so, it’s fine. They’ve all just doubled down and said that I’m making excuses or lying [after losses]. I’m not waiting for it [accreditation from MMA media], and I get that they’re a bunch of a**holes.”

The famous saying ‘the credit lies not in never falling, but in rising every time you fall’ holds a major significance in combat sports. This is why the fans respect warriors like Dustin Poirier, who has never lost two consecutive fights in his pro-MMA and UFC career.

Sadly, Rousey was on the opposite spectrum of Poirier. Her losses took so much out of her that she could never return to her winning run. She also revealed the terrible effects it had on her mental health.

Ronda Rousey disclosed becoming suicidal after her tragic losses on The Ellen Show

Rousey finally decided to open up about her post-defeat mental frame on the American comedian and TV host, Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. She detailed how her first loss felt like the end of the world to her. But things got even more serious when she revealed her thoughts of killing herself after the loss.

Well, the subsequent times proved that she did recover from the scars of her defeat. But her second loss against Nunes probably devastated her too much to make another comeback to the UFC. Former UFC icon, Cris Cyborg, has been calling her out for quite some time now. But Rousey’s apathy towards MMA clarifies that she probably won’t be making a comeback to the sport anytime soon.