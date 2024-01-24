UFC 300: Bellator Champ Asks Dana White to Set Up Showdown with Amanda Nunes Post Holm vs. Harrison Announcement

If it’s news about UFC 300, it’s sure to generate buzz not only among fans but also among fighters, who react to every fight announcement by Dana White. Now, the buzz is at an all-time high as a women’s bantamweight match between two of the most fierce fighters in the history of the sport, Holly Holm and Kayla Harrison, is set to take place on the historic card. The announcement has stirred adrenaline in former UFC star Cris Cyborg, leading her to call out Dana White and company to book her against the retired legend Amanda Nunes for a rematch.

Following Ronda Rousey’s departure from MMA, Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes emerged as inspirational figures, influencing numerous to enter the sport. Both are undeniably among the sport’s GOATs. Now, Cyborg, who faced a defeat against Nunes in 2018, is eager for a rematch, especially with the recent surprising move of the opponent she called out and aspired to face next, transitioning from PFL to UFC.

On X, Cyborg recently posted a reaction to the announcement of Holm vs. Harrison. The Bellator champion seems ready to once again step into the UFC after 4 years. At the historic event, she wants to engage in a fight that fans have been glued to and talking about—a rematch against Nunes. Requesting White for this match, she wrote:

“Dana…I would love to add #CyborgNunes2 onto the @ufc 300 card too.”

Nunes and Cyborg share history, with “The Lioness” stunning the entire arena through a knockout that sent Cyborg to the floor, resulting in her losing the featherweight title. Fans have long desired a rematch between the two, and now, with UFC 300 on the horizon, Cyborg sees the perfect opportunity for a rematch.

UFC 300: Reasons why Amanda Nunes vs Cris Cyborg 2 never happened

Everyone wants to see a comeback story, so the rematches are something that fans always love to see from Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya to others. However, not every matchup fan wished for would be fulfilled.

Fight fans have seen rematches like Khabib vs. McGregor never taking place. Similarly, Nunes vs. Cyborg is one rematch that never happened. Talking about the reason for this is due to Cyborg’s departure from Bellator in 2019. And since then she hasn’t returned.

Nunes retired, leaving fans without hope for the desired matchup. Yet, fighters often come out of retirement, so for UFC 300, fans should hold on to hope. If Cyborg joins, two significant fights might unfold—one against Nunes and another against her desired opponent, Harrison.