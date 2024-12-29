Ryan Clark Hilariously Confesses He’s Jealous of Chael Sonnen’s Show With Daniel Cormier

Ryan Clark has stated, all in good humor of course, that he is envious of Daniel Cormier’s partnership with Chael Sonnen in their Good Guy/Bad Guy Show. The synergy DC and Sonnen display in their show while breaking down fights with their trademark wit and expertise, has made it quite a hit. Clark is a fan too, but he also misses the days when he and Cormier had their own gig, DC & RC.

“Hey DC, I got to be really honest about something, man. Every time I’m watching a PPV and you do the Chael, DC, Good Guy Bad Guy promos, I get a little jealous,” said Clark during the DC & RC reunion special.

In DC & RC, Clark and Cormier used to talk about topics ranging from MMA to football, capturing the imagination of the fans with their infectious energy and humor. Their chemistry was the icing. And it’s clear Clark still holds their partnership close to his heart.

Cormier’s new gig with Sonnen, on the other hand, offers a breath of fresh air when it comes to fight talk. As the ‘Good Guy’, Cormier balances Sonnen’s sharp and often polarizing ‘Bad Guy’ persona. That has created a dynamic which has made it quite popular among fans in no time.

While Ryan is playfully jealous, he also seems genuinely happy to see his former co-host doing great. Now that Clark has said that he misses his former partner, fans may get to see their reunions more often, providing glimpses of the DC & RC days talking about the UFC.

Speaking of takes on the UFC, DC has given his opinion on Jon Jones’ journey as a fighter in 2024.

Cormier praises Jon Jones’ 2024

DC, who has never minced words while critiquing Jones, recently highlighted the champion’s enduring legacy and his continued dominance in the sport.

“Jon Jones is a massive superstar. Ryan Clark put something into perspective the other day… Imagine the amount of time he has spent at the top of the sport… and he’s still headlining Madison Square Garden,” Cormier said in an interview with Mike Bohn.

Daniel Cormier praises Jon Jones as one of MMA’s five most significant people in 2024 on The Bohnfire, calling his year “impossible.” pic.twitter.com/WXgfdiLbKL — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) December 28, 2024

Jones featured on Cormier’s list of the top five most significant figures in the sport for 2024. The year saw Bones successfully defend his title against Stipe Miocic, one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Cormier felt that Jones once again proved why he’s considered a generational talent.

For Cormier, Jones’ ability to stay at the forefront of MMA despite the many physical, mental and personal challenges he has faced, makes him a standout figure.