Daniel Cormier Calls Dan Hooker the ‘Most Improved Fighter’ After Bouncing Back From Retirement Talk

When Daniel Cormier dubs you the “most improved fighter,” it’s no small praise—especially in a sport as ruthless as MMA. And for Dan Hooker, who went from contemplating retirement to roaring back into contention, the title feels well-earned.

On a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy Show on YouTube, Cormier broke down why Hooker’s resurgence has been so impressive.

“Dan dyes his hair yellow, gets unbelievable tattoos, and comes back as the predator….And then he beats Gamrot….for me it’s Dan Hooker all day and now Dan Hooker is on the verge of one of the biggest fights of his entire life,” Cormier said.

Cormier’s comments came with a laugh. But it’s not just Hooker’s new look that caught DC’s attention, it’s the way he’s been fighting.

It wasn’t long ago that Hooker’s career seemed to hit a wall. The pandemic era brought him face-to-face with some of the toughest names in the lightweight division, including Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler.

Losing four out of five fights to such elite competition had many questioning if Hooker’s best days were behind him, including Hooker himself. The turning point came after his victory over Claudio Puelles, where he looked sharper and more confident.

But the real eye-opener was his win against Mateusz Gamrot. The performance showed that Hooker wasn’t just back, he was better than ever.

Cormier, who knows a thing or two about comebacks and evolution in the fight game, couldn’t help but be impressed. “For me, it’s Dan Hooker all day,” he said, emphasizing that Hooker’s journey from near-retirement to a title-contention trajectory sets him apart from other fighters like Renato Moicano.

But even Hooker could not deny that his game plan during his early career was very flawed and he believes he is just starting to get good as a fighter.

Hooker trolls his earlier fighting style

Hooker’s path to becoming the “most improved fighter” hasn’t just been about physical adjustments—it’s been a mental and strategic overhaul as well. In a candid moment during a UFC press conference earlier this year, he admitted that his early fighting style left a lot to be desired.

“I was a forward pressure fighter that would wear you out and fight you on the inside, which is the dumbest move possible for a 6-foot lightweight.”

Dan Hooker admits he was a “dumbass” in his early UFC career: “I was a forward pressure fighter that would wear you out and fight you on the inside, which is the dumbest move possible for a 6-foot lightweight. … I feel like I just got good.” pic.twitter.com/kZqiyFc2nq — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 15, 2024

He called himself a “dumba**” for not using his natural advantages. Standing tall at 6 feet, Hooker has a clear edge in height and reach over most of his opponents, yet he often ignored that. Instead, he opted for brawling tactics that led to grueling wars.

It wasn’t until later in his career that Hooker embraced a more measured approach, learning to fight smart and utilize his length to keep opponents at bay. The shift in strategy not only revitalized his career but also showcased his growth as a fighter.

“I feel like I just got good,” he admitted—a humble yet powerful statement from someone who’s battled some of the best in the sport.

This self-awareness and willingness to adapt have been key to Hooker’s resurgence, transforming him from a talented scrapper into a cerebral, calculated striker who’s now a threat to anyone in the lightweight division.