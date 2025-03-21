Sean Brady Tattoos: The Deep Meaning Behind His Samurai, Dragons, and Religious Inks Across His Body

Sean Brady is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon this weekend at UFC: London to face Leon Edwards on his home turf. As fight night approaches, fans have plenty of questions about Brady—where he trains, who he spars with, and what strategies he’ll bring into the cage. But one question seems to pop up more than any other: what’s the story behind his tattoos?

And honestly, it’s no surprise. Brady is covered in ink from head to toe, with intricate designs that immediately catch the eye. From fierce samurai warriors to mystical dragons and religious symbols, each tattoo tells a story—one that goes beyond just aesthetics. So, what do these tattoos mean to him?

Samurai on his back

One of of Brady’s most talked-about pieces? That massive, Japanese-style back tattoo that covers him from shoulder to shoulder.

After his win over Jake Matthews at UFC 259, Brady actually revealed a cool backstory behind the ink. “My back tattoo was a sponsor,” he shared. “The guy started tattooing me, and he started to sponsor me, like I would put his logo on my banners when I fought.” Not a bad deal, right?

The tattoo itself features a samurai Oni—a traditional Japanese demon. Historically, Onis were believed to drag troubled souls into the depths of hell. But in today’s world, they symbolize something much different.

For many, including Brady, the Oni represents strength, power, and resilience. It’s also seen as a protective force, shielding the wearer from darkness. Given Brady’s fighting spirit, it’s the perfect tattoo for a warrior like him.

Dragon on his leg

Both his legs are decked out in intricate designs inspired by Japanese culture, making them just as striking as his massive back piece.

His left leg features a massive dragon surrounded by clouds and sakura flowers, giving it that traditional, flowing look. On his right leg, he’s got another dragon, but this one comes with an Edo-period samurai tattooed on his thigh—a symbol of valor, pride, and strength.

The best part? Brady didn’t just pay for these the usual way. In a casual chat about tattoos, he revealed that his leg ink came from a trade—he gave private jiu-jitsu lessons to a friend, and in return, his friend did the tattoo work.

Brady’s other body tattoos

This man’s whole body is basically a canvas. And every piece of ink tells a story.

One of his most meaningful tattoos is the large American-style cross, a symbol of his strong faith in Jesus Christ. Then there’s the rider skull, which gives off serious Ghost Rider vibes.

But one of the most unique tattoos in his collection is the massive piece on his abdomen, showing a man taking on a tiger. This could be a nod to Greek or Roman culture, where ancient warriors trained in similar ways.

His arms are just as detailed. His right arm features a stunning image of the Virgin Mary, while his upper bicep is home to yet another Japanese dragon. His left hand? Covered in colorful ink, showcasing traditional Japanese tiger and dragon designs.

And then there’s his neck—because of course, he had to ink that too. He’s got an eagle on one side and a fierce-looking tiger on the other.

As for his penchant for getting inked, Brady admits, “I’ll be covering and taking tattoos off for the rest of my life. It’s kind of an addiction.”