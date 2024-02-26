Merab Dvalishvili Relationship: Is the UFC Star Married? Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Several noted UFC stars like Jon Jones, Alexander Volkanovski, Amanda Nunes, and others have got their wives inside the octagon to include them in their post-victory celebrations. But the famed UFC bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili, stands as an exception to this. ‘The Machine’ chooses to celebrate his victories with his teammates, which leaves fans in the dark about his relationship status. So here’s a deeper dive to learn a bit more about Dvalishvili’s romantic interests, and if he has a girlfriend or not.

Dvalishvili made a superb comeback in the last two rounds of his UFC 298 fight after losing the first stanza to his rival Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo, giving out yet another proof of his in-octagon prowess. However, his character outside of the octagon makes it hard for people to hate him. One of his videos with the noted UFC content creator, ‘Nina Drama’, might have fans thinking that he might be in a relationship currently. But it was in the same video where Dvalishvili revealed:

“All my girls, I was dating, texting. Everybody left me. I’m single again”

Well, the Georgian’s mood in the video implied that he wasn’t pretty worried about his breakup, even if he had one at all. There are a few reports that also support Dvalishvili’s words in the video. They also revealed that Dvalishvili is unmarried as of now. But there’s no shortage of love for ‘The Machine’ from the UFC fanbase. He earned the respect of several fans with one of his recent actions on the stage of UFC 298.

Loads of UFC fans lauded Merab Dvalishvili for his heartwarming UFC 298 gesture

The UFC 298 press conference provided an enthralling show for the fans. Apart from the featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski, dressing up as ‘Old man Volk’, the on-stage feud between him and Ilia Topuria got the fans enchanted. But a lot of them may agree that ‘The Machine’ stole the show with a simple yet awesome gesture.

Dvalishvili unraveled a Mexican Flag and showcased his support for Mexico while answering one of his questions. The comments on the video of this incident on ESPN’s Instagram account revealed that the Mexican UFC fans extended their support towards Dvalishvili as well.

The probability of Dvalishvili finding his soulmate has increased now since the Mexican fans are also rallying behind him. A lot of them may make predictions about what he will plan to do next in the UFC. But nobody except Father Time knows what course his romantic life will take in the future.