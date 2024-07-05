Magomed Ankalaev Reveals Strategy to Expose Alex Pereira’s Overrated Striking

UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira remains a force to be reckoned with after he negated all doubts, dismantling his opponent Jiri Prochazka in two at UFC 303 to retain his belt. However, the Brazilian is yet to face the #2 ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev who claims to have found ‘Poatan’s’ vulnerability and a way to negate his ‘overrated’ striking.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the Russian noted a few options to finish the champ, wrestling being one of them.

But what surprised the fandom was when Ankalaev said Pereira‘s striking was over hyped and he could even catch him on the standup game.

Ankalaev thinks Pereira is a great striker but moves forward too much and might make a mistake there, which i where the Russian believe he can catch him.

“There’s a strategy we have if we’re gonna do striking but also if we add wrestling here I think he doesn’t stand a chance. I have a few potential options to finish him.”

Magomed Ankalaev admits Alex Pereira has "a strong punch" but argues that "overall his standup is overrated." 👀 (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/fWeCYLLODq — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 4, 2024

Having analyzed the former Glory champion’s game against Jamahal Hill and ‘The Czech Samurai,’ Magomedov is confident that he has what it takes to hang in there with the stone-faced killer.

In the aftermath of the Brazilian’s win at UFC 303, the Russian tweeted that he would KO the champ without using his wrestling.

While he might have a point here, given the fact that only Israel Adesanya has managed to catch the Brazilian powerhouse coming in, KOing him, it is easier said than done.

But Ankalaev has deemed that Pereira’s striking overhyped.

“I think overall his standup is overrated… He’s lucky he didn’t face a serious opposition. Wrestling is there but I’m ready to fight with him standing up to test him out.”

During the same interview, the Russian also rejected the rumor spread by former champ Hill that he is unable to compete in the United States due to visa constraints.

Speaking his mind, the Russian said the ideal situation would be to face Pereira in Abu Dhabi and the fandom can certainly expect sparks flying.

‘I’ll tell you what I want, what I really really want’

Yes, the Spice Girls said it first. But now Magomed Ankalaev is repeating those sentiments as he really really wants the light heavyweight title.

UFC LHW champ, Pereira has faced the division top contenders except for the stone cold Russian.

Meanwhile, boasting a record of 19-1-1, the Dagestani has wins over Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir.

However, he failed to win against former champion, Jan Blachowicz and is yet to face top fighters like Prochazka or Hill.

Despite all this, Ankalaev is optimistic that he will get the call sooner rather than later from Uncle Dana.

Speaking about his hardwork and dedication, the wrestler said that he had a stellar record and that ‘Stone Hands’ had moved up a division and had been lucky to get have a good run.

“He had a good run, but it’s just fair that he has to face me. We have to settle this with him. It’s going to be a great fight. We both have our personalities and I think people should expect fireworks in that one.”

Meanwhile, the champion has the same answer whenever a fight is presented to it- ‘Okay’!