UFC 274 Fight Card: A deeper dive at the Pay Per View card of UFC 274 “Oliveira vs. Gaethje”

A deeper dive at the Pay Per View card of UFC 274 “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” and what to expect from the upcoming event.

WHAT A CARD!!!. UFC 274 easily could be one of the best fight cards so far in 2022. We have got the return of El Cucuy Tony Ferguson against the ever dangerous Michael Chandler. We have Rose Namajunas facing Carla Esparza in a rematch as a Co-main event for the strawweight title. Last but not the least we have an entertaining main event. Justin Gaethji faces Charles Olivera for the 155 pound title.

UFC 274 is expected to take place in FootPrint Center Phoniex, Arizona on 7th May 2022.

Justin Gaethji vs Charles Oliver: Main event

What a run both of these guys have had in the UFC. Charles ‘do bronx’ Olivera is one of the best currently at 155 pounds. Do Bronx is the world champion at Lightweight and has an impressive record of 32 wins and 8 losses. The previously featherweight turned lightweight has won his last 10 fights in the UFC.

From the favelas of Brazil to becoming a world champion, Olivera has had an impressive run. Many doubted the heart of Do bronx time and time again in his UFC career. Olivera has proved all of them wrong and conquered the lightweight championship.

His last title defense was against Dustin the Diamond Porier via submission. Charles Olivera feels The Highlight Justin Gaethji is no match to him.

“I think today I’m a step above the lightweight division. Mentally , Physically, Spiritually. I’m not nervous anymore- Charles Olivera.



Justin in his quest to become the UFC lightweight Campion is been working hard with his coach Trevor Wittman.

“The Highlight” has found his home for striking with Trevor and has improved leaps and bounds.



Rose Namajunas vs Carla Esparza: Co- Main event

This fight will be rematch between the Thug Rose vs Carla Esparza. In there previous encounter Carla got the better of Rose and won the fight via Rear Naked choked. This time the fight is believed to be much closer with the improvements Rose has made in her game. Rose is the current Strawweight champion of the world and looks to defend her title in this rematch.



Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler:

Tony vs Chandler is a pure treat for MMA fans around the world and has violence written all over it. Ferguson is on a three fight loosing streak and many believe Tony’s last days of fighting are near. Will Tony prove the doubters wrong? only time will tell. Chandler himself has lost his last two fights but has won people’s hearts. Truly a fan favorite fight.

“F🥇CUSED” -XTA2- Hometeam 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # UFC👣274

Michael Chandler on Tony Ferguson:

“Yeah I mean obviously Tony is been one of the names that we have wanted to fight since the very beginning. I mean Tony is a legend in the division, huge fan favorite, people love to watch in fight. He is funny on the mic. He brings a lot of eye balls and a lot of spectacles”.

The first two fights on the card has experience written all over them. Donald Cowboy Cerrone faces Joe Lauzon which is expected to open the card and then we have Maurico Shogun Rua facing against Ovince Saint Preux.

Fans can watch UFC Early Prelims which start at 3 pm PDT on UFC Fight Pass. Followed by prelims at 5pm PDT. The main card starts at 7pm PDT which could be ordered on UFC fight pass. Don’t miss the action.

Also Read: GSP says he was prepared for a locker room confrontation with Nick Diaz at UFC 266