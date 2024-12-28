Sean O’Malley’s Routine: How ‘Suga’ Spends His Day After Saying Goodbye to Social Media?

Sean O’Malley is taking his focus to the next level—and it’s not just about MMA. The bantamweight champion recently revealed that he’s officially off social media to improve both as a fighter and as a dad. While fans might miss his usual updates on Instagram or X, O’Malley is staying connected with them through his YouTube channel, where he’s been sharing a glimpse into his new, more focused daily routine.

O’Malley kicks off each day by hydrating right after he wakes up. He does not scroll through social media or checking messages. Instead, he immediately moves into Red Light Therapy, which helps with recovery and injury prevention.

Following that, he adds some yoga and meditation into the mix, creating a balance between body and mind that might surprise fans used to his flashy persona. It’s clear that O’Malley is serious about improving himself both inside and outside the octagon.

The rest of his day is dedicated to business as he trains and sharpens his fighting skills, and anything else that helps him stay in peak shape. Being absent from social media is set to help O’Malley put in the work to level up his game.

Howver, his social media detox will only start when he comes back from his Tokyo trip though. ‘Sugar’ will be on social media for a while as he flew down to the Japanese capital city recently, for a vacation.

O’Malley’s Tokyo vacation is in full swing

Before diving back into his rigorous training camp, O’Malley is treating himself to a well-deserved break. The bantamweight champ called it his “last hoorah” before focusing fully on his next fight, and he’s excited though a bit nervous about the adventure ahead. On a recent podcast, O’Malley talked about the same.

“The only reason I’m nervous is because of how much fun everyone keeps saying it is… Tokyo feels like you’re going to another universe.”

This trip isn’t just about relaxation. ‘Sugar‘ plans to document his travels, giving fans an inside look at his experiences in the vibrant city. His Instagram and X accounts will be run by his team, who will upload his videos as soon as they are ready to go.

From exploring the bustling streets of Tokyo to possibly taking a shot at sumo wrestling, it sounds like O’Malley’s trip will be packed with unforgettable moments.

However, O’Malley made it clear that once he returns from Japan, it’s all about business. With his trip marking the calm before the storm, the real work will begin as he focuses on preparing for his next big fight. But for now, he’s soaking in every bit of the culture and excitement Tokyo has to offer.