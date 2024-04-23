Sean O’Malley Believes Conor McGregor Will Replicate Ryan Garcia’s Upset Against Devin Haney at UFC 303

Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have a lot of things in common. O’Malley is a big fan and tries to emulate the Irishman often. Recently, there have been a lot of questions surrounding ‘The Notorious’ and his return to action in the promotion. But McGregor looks to be engrossed in his training for his upcoming fight based on the content he shares on his social media. Talking about McGregor’s performance inside the octagon, Sean O’Malley does not seem to be worried a bit.

The bantamweight champion recently released an episode of, ‘TimboSugarShow’. on YouTube. During the podcast, O’Malley and his team dived deeper into McGregor’s return. While speaking about the fight, O’Malley compared McGregor to Ryan Garcia’s recent performance. He said,

“Conor is not going to not take it seriously. Well he has been sparring and sh*t right, he is in an actual gym. I don’t want him to stay cool calm and collected. What about Garcia? He literally just did the same thing. We want the f**king coke head Conor.”

For the uninitiated, Ryan Garcia recently secured a brilliant win over Devin Haney. However, leading up to the fight, Garcia had everyone concerned about his mental health due to his antics on social media. Almost everyone, including Devin Haney, doubted if Garcia was taking the fight seriously. However, on fight night, Garcia was a different person altogether

According to O’Malley, McGregor might be adopting the same approach as Garcia. On social media, it might appear as though he is not taking the fight seriously. However, in reality, McGregor is hard at work to secure his first win in the UFC since 2020.

A closer look at Conor McGregor and his return to the UFC

McGregor’s return to the octagon was delayed by a number of months due to issues related to USADA and the filming of his ‘RoadHouse’ movie. Now that the bout is confirmed, ‘Mystic Mac’ will look to dominate proceedings with a win.

If McGregor were to win the fight, he would be in a strong position to take on the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier, a fight that takes place a few weeks before McGregor vs Chandler.



In interviews, McGregor has revealed that he has two fights left on his UFC contract and could be out of the promotion by the end of the year. However, Dana White & co. will be hoping he signs a contract extension with the company and continues to mystify fans.