Sean O’Malley Hypes Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira: ‘Would Be a F*cking Sick Showdown’

Conor McGregor’s next opponent, who will the Irishman fight? In the beginning, there was a clear and obvious answer, Michael Chandler. But now, with the constant pushing back and all the confusion surrounding it, fans are starting to lose faith. Well, Sean O’Malley has a great solution for the problem. He believes there is only one fight to be made at the moment.

The UFC lightweight division is one of the most stacked divisions where the belt does not stay with one fighter for too long.

In such a highly competitive division, there are still two former champions who do not have a next fight scheduled. So, in a recent episode of the TimboSugaShow, the UFC bantamweight champion played matchmaker,

“I mean Charles vs. Conor would be f*cking sick. Just as sick as Conor vs. McGregor”

Now, the fight does make sense given the current condition of the division, and there is also previous beef there.

The Brazilian has been calling out McGregor for ducking a fight against him for a while now. So this could be the fight to make for both fighters.

Besides, ‘Do Bronx’ has no problems choosing a McGregor fight over a possible title shot. Everyone in the lightweight division knows ‘The Notorious’ is still the money fight.

Oliveira prefers ‘red pa*ty night’ over UFC gold

Now then, Oliveira has a long way to go before being able to secure a title shot again. But there’s a good chance he will get a shot against Islam Makhachev at some point given that the Dagestani is running through the lightweight roster.

So if he wins his next fight, there’s a good chance he will get that shot against Makhachev.

But as it turns out, he’s hungrier for a fight against Conor McGregor. ‘Do Bronx’ keeps calling the Irishman out, and in an interview with MMA Fighting earlier this year, he even picked a McGregor fight over a title fight,

“I would absolutely go with Conor because of the money. It happened in the past with Poirier and everybody criticized him.”

Charles Oliveira says if he was given the option to fight Conor McGregor or Islam Makhachev right now, he would choose Conor McGregor: “I would absolutely go with Conor because of the money. It happened in the past with Poirier and everybody criticized him. You’re putting way… pic.twitter.com/9qJHir2ufX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 7, 2024

Oliveira spoke about how Dustin Poirier did the same thing and people criticized him for it. But he does not see anything wrong with what the former BMF champ did.

Because at the end of the day, he got the money fight and still went on to fight for the title. That’s exactly what ‘Do Bronx’ himself is trying to do.

And with Dana White recently announcing that there is big fight news coming up, regarding both McGregor and Oliveira, it is starting to make sense. It it comes to pass though, even the humorless will end up laughing at Michael Chandler’s situation.