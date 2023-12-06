Charles Oliveira Hints at UFC 300 Return Against Conor McGregor With ‘Cool’ Poster on Instagram

Conor McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star, with quite a glorifying career. Not just this, but the fighter is the cash cow of the promotion, as he earns a good fortune for the UFC. Moreover, his huge fanbase, engaging build-up, and driven profits make him the first choice of a lot of fighters.

The Irishman hasn’t competed since July 2021 due to injury during his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Now, after more than two years of absence from the octagon, he is preparing for his most awaited return. Amidst the speculations of his return against Michael Chandler, ‘The Mystic Mac’ has received yet another call out from the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

‘Do Bronxs’ recently shared a fan-made poster of him vs. Conor McGregor for UFC 300 on his Instagram story. The post was put up by one of the Twitter handles by the name @zart_433.

The matchup between McGregor and the Brazilian fighter seems like a great fight. However, we still feel it is a distant affair looking at the current situation of the lightweight division. Moreover, the speculations of the Irishman’s return against his potential opponent keep getting more interesting as the UFC 3oo nears.

‘The Notorious’ is the man who drives both money and hype for UFC and there have been multiple speculations of his potential return. One of the most speculated fighters is Michael Chandler, who will most likely be his opponent.

The chances of McGregor’s comeback in 2024 have gained momentum after he re-entered the USADA testing pool. But this is not it. The Irishman himself gave liberty to the UFC to choose his opponent. He expressed that the UFC can schedule his fight and opponent as per their will and that he is ready to take on anybody.

As of now, there is no official confirmation when it comes to McGregor’s return at UFC 300. Moreover, even the UFC 300 schedule, for that matter, is still not decided. Currently, the official UFC website lists the UFC 299, which is scheduled for 10 March 2024.

It will be interesting to see if McGregor steps in to fight and makes his comeback at UFC 300. If that happens, it is going to be an entertaining fight keeping in mind the kind of drama and build-up the Irishman serves. But we suggest fans be patient and wait for an official announcement.