Sean O’Malley Labels Tom Aspinall’s Situation ‘Shi**y’ After Missing Out on Jon Jones Fight

Tom Aspinall is probably the first person in the UFC to defend an interim title, such is the absurdity of the situation he is in right now. Thankfully, Aspinall has been getting a lot of support from fans as well as fellow fighters who feel he is being wronged by the UFC. Meanwhile, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has some advice on what he can do in his situation.

‘Suga’ was asked what he made of the fight between Jones and Miocic and if he thinks it will happen this year. And while on the same topic, O’Malley also commented on what Aspinall should do while the UFC figures out Jones vs Miocic.

‘Suga’ believes Jones will defeat Miocic and Aspinall will just have to wait it out.

“ You almost just have to wait it out. Whatever happens to Jones and Stipe is eventually going to happen. You just gotta wait it out and do your thing. But yeah, that is a tough position to be in.”

Right now, it looks like the UFC is aiming to set up a fight between Jones and Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden. While nothing’s been officially confirmed yet, some recent tweets from Jones hint that the fight is still on track.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has mentioned more than once that he’s ready to be the backup fighter for the event and would step in on a moment’s notice if needed to face either of them.

After months 0f waiting, he has now started to call out Jones as well with the express intention of getting under his skin. And from Jones’ regular reaction to random Twitter users trolling him, that skin is not as thick as one might have thought.

Besides, with Jones hinting at retirement post the Miocic fight, Aspinall has been asking him just hand him the undisputed title as he leaves the arena.

Aspinall’s Muhammad Ali tactics

Muhammad Ali was the master of mental warfare, using it to his advantage like no one else in combat sports. Once, to lock in a fight with Sonny Liston, Ali went all out—he followed Liston around, popped up at his gym, even crashed his press conferences, and more.

Now, former UFC fighter Ben Askren is telling Aspinall to take a page out of Ali’s playbook and do whatever it takes to get a fight with Jones. It’s a cool idea, though it might be tricky since they’re not even in the same country.

It would also appear that Askren has a very limited idea of what makes a law since doing all that in 2024 is very illegal. Also, nobody wants to be yelling anything at Jon Jones’ lawn. That’s a good way to get shot.

Still, you’ve got to appreciate Askren’s passion—he’s just as eager to see Jones vs. Aspinall as the rest of us are!