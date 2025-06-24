Is Jon Jones Facing Charges? Breakdown of the Body-Cam Threat Incident in Albuquerque

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City, NY (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP)

Jon Jones needs to stay as far away from vehicles as he possibly can. ‘Bones’ has a history of DUI and has fled the scene of accidents in the past. He was charged for the same and has had to serve 18 months of probation, and his UFC title was stripped from him in 2015. While now, he’s already called it a day, it seems an angry UFC brass might be the least of his problems.

In February this year, Jones reportedly fled the scene of an accident, leaving a female passenger behind. The UFC fighter only faced charges as late as June 17, making people question why it took 4 months to file charges.

Nevertheless, new body cam footage released by Albuquerque police shows the officers arriving on the scene of the accident and finding a woman sitting in the front seat who seems highly intoxicated and missing clothes from the waist and below.

The Albuquerque Police Department has released body cam footage of an alleged call with Jon Jones. “You won’t be the first guy I’ve threatened this year. If you’re untraceable… my brothers, they kill people over way less.”#UFC pic.twitter.com/qKTNlKqlnS — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 24, 2025

On being questioned, she revealed that she allegedly did mushrooms at Jones’ house, and the UFC fighter was driving the car last, before losing control and crashing. The woman claims ‘Bones’ fled the scene on foot, leaving her stranded.

Of course, both Jones and his attorney have vehemently denied the charges. However, there is allegedly video evidence of ‘Bones‘ threatening a police aide on call, when asked about the situation. He reportedly also spoke about having the ability to use extreme force through a third party.

UFC fans know exactly what punishment Jones should receive if he is found guilty of his charges, a punishment that will make every MMA fan happy.

Fans call for Jones to fight Aspinall as punishment

The UFC heavyweight champ held the belt for more than 800 days and only defended it once, which incurred the wrath of the fans, since they felt he was stalling the entire division.

To make matters worse, ‘Jones’ ducked the UFC interim heavyweight champion despite promising one last fight to the fans. So the fan hate is at an all-time high, so much so that people have been dragging his record at light heavyweight and pointing out that he ducked Dominic Reyes as well.

Notably, Jones had fought Reyes at UFC 247 and had won the fight by a controversial judges’ decision; a fight that everyone who watched awarded it to the challenger.

Surely, a rematch should have been made, but at the time, Jones simply refused to fight Reyes and claimed to have bigger challenges ahead.

And now with his retirement, complemented by the accident and his allegedly using ChatGPT to write a heartfelt message, has everyone truly triggered.

And as punishment for his transgressions, they want him to face the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion. “They should sentence Jon Jones to a 15-minute cage fight with Tom Aspinall,” a fan said.

They should sentence Jon Jones to a 15 minute cage fight with Tom Aspinall pic.twitter.com/PqonK4wjxK — cotydankh (@CotyMMA) June 24, 2025

Notably, Aspinall had been asking Jones to fight to unify the heavyweight title for the better part of two years now. And in chasing Jones, he has also ended up wasting a year of his prime to inactivity.