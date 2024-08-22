UFC Veteran Urges Tom Aspinall to Use Muhammad Ali’s Playbook to Secure Jon Jones Fight

With Jon Jones eyeing a legacy fight with Stipe Miocic, UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall is caught in a rut. From calling Jones out to joking about him to trying to make a case for himself, Aspinall had tried it all but to no avail. In the midst of this, former UFC fighter Ben Askren has come up with an innovative idea to get things done.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier on his popular YouTube channel, Askren urged the Brit to take a page from the boxing great Muhammad Ali’s book to secure a fight with Jon Jones.

Ali before he ascended to greatness was an ambitious young buck who called out the most intimidating boxer of that era, Sonny Liston.

Liston at that time was widely regarded as a gangster who had a solid right hand that battered Floyd Patterson. But Ali being Ali despite his best efforts decided to show up at Liston’s gym and antagonize him to the extent that Liston had no other option but to get his hands on him in the ring.

“If I was Tom Aspinall, I’d start going so hard…He’d do an Ali- Sonny Liston…Like when he started showing up to Sonny Liston’s gym, starting making fun of him, kept calling him the gorilla…He went across the country to show up to his gym to antagonize him like maybe that’s something Tom Aspinall should start considering doing.”

In essence, Askren is actually asking Aspinall to pull off an Ali thing and get Jones into the cage for the fight. And it seems, Aspinall is listening.

Aspinall trolls Jones with hilarious new skit

The British heavyweight seems to be ditching his “nice guy” persona and even donned a duck costume in his latest skit to mock the champion, Jon Jones.

Releasing a new comic skit on social media aimed at the undisputed champion, Aspinall essentially called out both Jones and the UFC President while calling the former a duck.

Tom Aspinall’s latest video about Jon Jones 👀 Wait for the ending! 🦆😂 pic.twitter.com/SOQMSGDt9r — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) August 20, 2024

The 2-minute video starts out with Dana White lauding Jones as the gambler’s bet if he were put in a room to fight in any other individual on the planet. Aspinall appears out of nowhere telling White that he agrees but they would first need to find Jones to put him in a room.

And so the search begins!

The hilarious video then pans to a bunch of Jones’ own social media posts, including at a massage parlor, on a bike ride, and even in his swimming pool, etc before ending with him donning a duck mask, and crying on a bench.

Now that’s good, that will get a lot of attention but Aspinall’s really got to dial it up if he wants Jon Jones looking over his shoulders.

.