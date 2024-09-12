Sean O’Malley Next UFC Superstar? If Conor McGregor ‘Loses His Next Fight, I’m the Number One’

Sean O’Malley has been looking to replace Conor McGregor as the face of the UFC for a long time now. The American has always admired the Irishman for what he has done and tried to emulate him but has not been able to get anywhere near the levels of fame ‘The Notorious’ had. But O’Malley believes if Conor loses his next fight, that status could very well change.

In a press conference ahead of his bantamweight title defense against Merab Dvalishvili, the champion spoke about the one thing that will ensure he becomes more famous than McGregor,

“I think Conor’s got one more huge fight. If he goes out there and loses his next fight…It’s gotta die down eventually.. I’m there. I’m the guy. I’m the number one.”

Sean O’Malley believes he’ll surpass Conor McGregor and be the biggest star in the UFC if Conor loses his next fight: “If he goes out there and loses his next fight… I’m there. I’m the guy. I’m the number one.” @MMAFighting #UFC #MMA #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/sJnim2uvaC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 11, 2024

‘Sugar’ wants to take away McGregor’s crown and he thinks it will happen if the Irishman loses again. Currently, ‘The Notorious’ has looking to return to the ring before the end of this year against Michael Chandler. But Dana White has made it abundantly clear that the McGregor-Chandler fight might overflow into 2025, so the wait continues still.

Now, according to O’Malley, regardless of when it happens, if the former double champ loses that fight, the crown is there for the taking. ‘Sugar’ believes he will be the one to don it.

Now, whether there is any reality to this or if this is just another self indulgent pipe dream, that is to be seen. That said, O’Malley has really been laying down the mic on his next opponent as he tries to take the McGregor trash talking route to stardom.

O’Malley bothered by Merab’s ‘stupid’ antics

Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili have been going back and forth on social media even before the UFC confirmed their fight. They have a long standing beef with each other and just do not get along.

Normally that’s a bad thing between colleagues but since these two will try and beat the brakes off of each other at UFC 306, this feud could earn them the employee of the month and a photo on the wall with that $50k Fight of the Night bonus.

During a press conference ahead of UFC 306, a reporter asked the champ what he though of Dvalishvili and his antics on social media. O’Malley had only one thing to say and he brought up the video of the Georgian jumping into a lake and cracking his head open!

“Mostly stupidity, He didn’t know what ice was. He didn’t know if water got that cold it turned to ice. He jumped in ice onto his head.”

Sean O’Malley says Merab Dvalishvili’s online persona is “mostly stupidity” ahead of #NocheUFC: “He didn’t know what ice was. He didn’t know if water got that cold it turned to ice. He jumped in ice onto his head.” pic.twitter.com/0Yi29DNovn — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 11, 2024

Sean O’Malley then brought up a good point regarding their beef. He spoke about how it got personal ever since he knocked out the Georgian’s training partner Aljamain Sterling. Since then, their beef has elevated with Dvalishvili looking to avenge not just his teammate, but also the gym that they represent.