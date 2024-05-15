Sean O’Malley Offers Financial Advice as Russia Reportedly Freezes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Bank Account Over $3 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Khabib Nurmagomedov found himself in a soup lately after the Russian government froze his bank account over $3 million in unpaid taxes. Sean O’Malley addressed this issue in the latest episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ on YouTube, and even talked about how dangerous it was not to pay taxes.

Interestingly, during the podcast, ‘Sugar’ mentioned how grateful he was for the way his mother and his team help with his taxes. On top of it, the Bantamweight fighter even offered Nurmagomedov some tax advice, saying,

“You gotta plan for that, you get paid a hundred thousand, you’re basically getting paid fifty thousand. You gotta take out 50% just to be safe…And once you start making real money, paying quarterly.”

Sean O’Malley went on to talk about how much it ‘sucks’ to pay so much in taxes. However, paying it quarterly makes it easier for him.

Moreover, he also mentioned that moving to Puerto Rico like Logan Paul and Jake Paul might help reduce the tax amount. The taxation system in Puerto Rico is very different to the United States and taxes are minimal compared to mainland US.

Speaking of Jake Paul, Sean O’Malley spent time with the YouTuber turned boxer recently and the two have a big announcement.

Sean O’Malley reveals he is doing some ‘big business’ with Jake Paul

Since the UFC hasn’t announced Sean O’Malley’s next fight as of yet, the 29-year-old was spotted spending some time with Jake Paul in Miami.

In the same episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley revealed that he and Jake had some important business to take care of in Miami, saying,

“Yeah we were in Florida, in Miami to be exact, doing some business. Hell of a time, had a great time…It was fun man…..It was two days full business, shooting some content.”

Sean O’Malley did have a great time in Florida with the younger Paul brother. Apart from shooting some content and taking care of the business, they also let loose and had some fun.

Miami is a special place for ‘Sugar’ because it was the place where he had his first title defense. He beat Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at the Kaseya Center to retain his title.