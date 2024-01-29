Tom Aspinall Looks Forward Leaving Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic Behind & Eyes New Opponent

The noted UFC interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall lately disclosed that he won’t be chasing his preferred rival, Jon Jones, anymore. But a recent update on ‘X’ stated that Aspinall has already worked out his future roadmap. The 30-year-old recently appeared in an interview with ‘TNT Sports’, revealing that he still wanted the undisputed heavyweight strap. But he was willing to accept other fights until the authorities provided him with a shot at it. Aspinall also named who he now saw as his next rival.

The Salford native’s words clarified that he has kept an eagle’s eye on the advancements in the heavyweight division. Aspinall knows that the famed UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida have a fight booked for UFC 299. The winner of this bout is the one he wants as his next rival. The interim heavyweight champ also disclosed when his next fight might happen:

“If Blaydes takes care of business, which he should, me and him in Manchester is the best thing. I guess if Almeida wins, I guess that makes sense as well. UFC Manchester, what a dream for me”

Aspinall’s words clarified that the UFC was planning an event in Manchester this year. He also said that the information came to him from “reliable sources”. Well, that reliable source is none other than the UFC CEO, Dana White. It was White who talked about taking the UFC to England once more in 2024. But Aspinall also said that getting Blaydes as his next rival would be the best thing. This might leave several fans confused about his preference.

Tom Aspinall has two primary reasons behind choosing Curtis Blaydes as his next rival

Most fans may already know that interim champs hold the #1 rank in a weight division. Aspinall’s case isn’t any different. But the #2, #3, and #4 ranked heavyweights can’t be considered as suitable matchups for Aspinall currently. He had chased a matchup with the #4 ranked noted heavyweight, Stipe Miočić, as well. But it ended up in vain. Hence, it is the #5 ranked Curtis Blaydes, who stands as his most viable option.

A look at Aspinall’s record will also say that he has lost only a single UFC fight to date, and it was against Blaydes only. Aspinall injured his knee during his fight with Blaydes at UFC Fight Night 208 on 23 July 2022, which resulted in a TKO defeat for him. It’s quite apparent that his urge for redemption is making him select Blaydes as his next rival.