“Where does that come from?” – Chael Sonnen does not think that Paddy Pimblett has what it takes to be the next Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen do not agree Paddy Pimblett does have what it takes to be the next big in UFC like Conor McGregor.

Paddy Pimblett is on the verge of becoming one of the toughest athletes. Just two fights in his UFC career, there is already a lot of voice around the Liverpool scrapper. You did a good job of marketing yourself, you got a lot of support for this program. A few weeks ago, Pimblett demolished a house in UFC London by stopping Rodrigo Vargas in a round – the crowd believed him to be a star.

Whenever a European fighter begins to take on the hype, Conor McGregor’s comparison begins. Like the former Cage Warriors and Lightweight champion, “The Baddy” is excellent at comparing the Irish athlete. But, is it worth it?

Chael Sonnen On Paddy Pimblett being the next Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen does not think so. Speaking on his YouTube channel – how good is it that Sonnen still keeps content flowing in the midst of his current legal issues? – Sonnen explained why the comparison does not make sense.

“Where does that come from?” Sonnen asked (via BJPenn.com). “How did this happen? It seems that anyone who is willing to listen and who is wise in some way, who also brings a quote to the table, is quickly compared to Conor McGregor. Paddy is not the first. There have been a handful of people from that part of the world who have the ability to speak, who are soon to be compared to the next Conor McGregor. It looks like a big deal and I don’t see how it’s done. ”

Specifically, Sonnen points out a different path between the two. McGregor excelled at taking all who came and called for bold challenges, and Pimblett was clear he would only accept certain opponents in his current salary.

“I don’t put Paddy here. I am just making it clear that we will not all go astray,” Paddy said. ‘I won’t fight the best guys. Not anyone, anytime, anywhere. None of those things. Do not bring me any of the top 15. Never bring me a standard enemy while I am under current contract… ‘I’m not putting Paddy down… I still want anything he has. about the odds between Paddy and Conor, apart from the fact that they are both really good-for-nothing boys, they’m great on the microphone. ”

Paddy on his payout for UFC London

At UFC London this past weekend (March 19, 2022), Pimblett made his second Octagon appearance against Rodrigo “Kazula” Vargas. Despite the premature shock after absorbing his opponent’s fist, Pimblett found a way down where he ended up drowning in a back-to-back strap to force tap.

One day after the event, a Twitter account shared what they called the money paid for the event war, in which he earned $ 107,000 through his efforts. Not surprisingly, Pimblett confirmed the number was false.

“I wish I had been paid for you f — king real ?! ”

Still at the start of his UFC run, “Baddy” has already begun to take a business approach to his career and intends to do so going forward. As his reputation grows after this past weekend, he may find his desire to fight for number 3.

“No, boy. This is no trivial matter. ”

