UFC

“Where does that come from?” – Chael Sonnen does not think that Paddy Pimblett has what it takes to be the next Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen Paddy Pimblett Conor McGregor
Adeep

Previous Article
"I didn't care if they made basketball illegal" - When Joe Rogan professed his love for UFC With A Lakers-NBA Analogy
Next Article
“Deandre Jordan, Ben Simmons, and Shaquille O’Neal are the greatest shooters of all time”: Shaq shares a hilarious list of the best shooters in NBA history