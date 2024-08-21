Sean Strickland Claims Megan Fox Hit Him Up with a ‘Fu*ked Up’ DM After He Went All Out on Her Kids

UFC’s most outspoken superstar, Sean Strickland recently revealed that Hollywood A-lister Megan Fox had hit him up with a DM! During an exclusive with his coach, Eric Nicksick on his popular ‘Verse Us with Eric Nicksick’ ‘Tarzan’ uncovered the lesser-known fact.

According to Strickland, Fox reached out to him claiming she and her kids were getting bullied on social media due to some of his allegedly transphobic comments. In fact, the actress wanted to make it evident that her kids aren’t trans but just like to dress up as rock stars. However, not only did the California native reveal such a sensitive matter in public, but he also had a weird take on the DM, saying,

” The message was actually kind of f**ked up.”

Sean Strickland says Megan Fox sent him a “f*cked up” DM after he made fun of her kids and Machine Gun Kelly 😬 pic.twitter.com/XlBYctTBDs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 20, 2024

Known for his unapologetic takes, Strickland is arguably one of the most outspoken individuals in the UFC roster and has even gone up against the promotion and its president, Dana White. While Fox supposedly expressed her displeasure with Strickland’s remarks, Strickland being himself did not bat an eye and doubled down on his remarks even calling her ex-fiance, ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ a “vampire.”

Meanwhile, UFC veteran and popular UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier explained Strickland’s unpleasant scenario given the rise of undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev.

DC concerned for Strickland as UFC books Khamzat vs Whittaker

Currently, the middleweight division is one of the most stacked categories in the UFC. With the title changing hands from Israel Adesanya to Sean Strickland to Dricus du Plessis, the chase for the MW gold is tighter than ever. In addition to that, former welterweight prospect, Khamzat Chimaev made his middleweight debut, defeating former WW champ, Kamaru Usman to mark his arrival.

With the Chechen wolf now rebooked against former champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker for UFC 308, Cormier, during a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, revealed his thoughts on the current scenario. He explained how Strickland might get snubbed if Chimaev gets over Whittaker despite Uncle Dana naming the proud American as the one next in line for the title.

“If Khamzat (Chimaev) wins (against Whittaker), now you got something to worry about, truly worry about… That would make me concerned if I’m Sean Strickland…”

While he gave props to Strickland for his timely callout against the champion, du Plessis, right after his spectacular win at UFC 305, Cormier feels like Strickland might lose his crack at the title if ‘Borz’ defeats Whittaker.