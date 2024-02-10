Sean Strickland Confronts Machine Gun Kelly as “Weirdo” in Tense Encounter Over Megan Fox Drama

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland is known for his bold personality. The 32-year-old often finds himself in hot water for his outrageous takes on almost anything and everything. Strickland’s online persona has earned him a lot of adversaries not just in the UFC but outside it as well. Despite that, Strickland continues to speak his mind regardless of the consequences. Most recently, the former UFC champion was spotted talking trash to rapper ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ on Instagram.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the former champion was seen running into ‘Machine Gun Kelly’. Unfortunately, the entire clip is not available. However, Strickland can be heard telling ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ that he is a “weirdo” and that he dresses up as one.

At this point, it is unknown if ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ said something to upset Strickland or if the former champion was just speaking his mind without provocation. Needless to say, this is not the first time Strickland has found himself in such a situation, nor will it be the last time.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3J4xMFOSkP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



After the altercation, Strickland took to Twitter to post a series of tweets about ‘Machine Gun Kelly’. He started off by saying that he almost fought a vampire tonight. He then went on to make fun of his rap name while simultaneously making fun of his dressing sense.

Finally, Strickland got the shock of a lifetime when he found out who ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ was dating.

He tweeted out, saying,

“You guys what the f*ck is going on………. Transformers Megan Fox is with that thing….. what the actual f*ck has happened to the world?! What did I miss? Is she OK? Is this man the devil? @meganfox are you ok? Do you need assistance?!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SStricklandMMA/status/1756182089853239668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Interestingly, this is not the first time that ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ has had an unpleasant interaction with a UFC star.

Sean Strickland joins Conor McGregor in dishing it out to ‘Machine Gun Kelly’

Conor McGregor was in attendance at the 2021 MTV VMA, along with his partner, Dee Devlin. Videos showed McGregor lunging at Kelly, who was restrained by security and actress Megan Fox. McGregor was led away a short while later. However, another footage showed him hurling a cocktail in Kelly’s direction.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1437278037700186115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



It is unclear as to what exactly happened, as neither party shared details about the interaction. However, TMZ reported that McGregor was shoved away by Machine Gun Kelly’s bodyguards when he went to say hi which started the whole altercation.