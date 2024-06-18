Sean Strickland Exposes How Americans Pay More for the Cheapest Cars Compared to Japan

Sean Strickland fans, get ready for some content from Japan over the next week or more. The American has landed in the land of the rising Sun and he is already drawing comparisons to the United States. The first thing that caught his eye at the airport itself was the price of the cars in Japan.

Strickland had been hinting on social media that he was planning a trip to Japan since his girlfriend wanted to visit the country. And now it seems as if she’s gotten her wish.

In a recent Instagram post, the former UFC middleweight champion shared a video of him looking at the price of a Suzuki car on sale. Strickland had dumbfounded as he saw the prices of cars in Japan in general and compared to that of US-made vehicles.

“Guys let me tell you about the American car industry…America you’re trying to f*ck us…Get your shit right America stop f*cking us.”

Sean Strickland was comparing the prices of the cheapest car in the United States to a Suzuki on sale. One would imagine given the low price of cars and the general beauty of Japan, Strickland would be having a gala time but Homeboy is already missing America, the land of the free and home of his ‘guns and bikes’.

Sean Strickland is already missing his guns and bikes

Following his win over Paulo Costa, Strickland decided to take some time off with his girlfriend and go to Japan but just 4 days into the trip, he wanted to smell the red, blue, and white all over again

In a recent Instagram story, the former champion spoke about how much he wanted to fight an Asian man. But… But, thankfully before the tweet became unusable, he reverted to his original point about missing trucks and bikes and guns.

“Guys I’ve been here for like 4 days. I want to fight an Asian man, I miss guns, I miss trucks and motorcycles. All these Jap bikes driving around it ain’t right.”

Sean Strickland had previously revealed that he wants to test himself against a Japanese Samurai when he does visit the country. That, and he also wants to destroy a Sumo wrestler.

So the GF wants to go to Japan… Couple things…. 1. I want to destroy a sumo wrestler… 2. Fight a samurai or a ninja.. So if any of you fucks no a fat asain man or a ninja plug me in… — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 12, 2024

There’s still time. If Japan gives Strickland all he wants, there’s a good chance the hate gets dialed down a bit from his videos.