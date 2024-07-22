Sean Strickland Slams Khamzat Chimaev Over Sparring Remarks: “Crypto Scams and Hiding From War Lords”

Khamzat Chimaev just can’t seem to catch a break against Sean Strickland. The American keeps going after him in every interview he gives. Most recently, during an interview with The Schmo, Strickland took shots at the Chechen for being involved in crypto scams.

This all started when Strickland, in an interview recalled their sparring session and spoke about how he was dominating him in the striking exchanges. In response to this, Chimaev claimed that it was in fact him who dominated the American and not the other way around.

‘Borz’ even claimed that there was video proof of what he was claiming. He allegedly choked Strickland out and beat him up during the session.

Although the former UFC champion did not dispute any of his claims, he clapped back at the Russian fighter in the comments section of a recent Instagram post,

“I’m glad he found time to speak this bs. I thought he was too busy running crypto scams and hiding from war lords lmao….”

Sean Strickland goes off on Khamzat Chimaev in response to Khamzat saying he beat him up in sparring “I’m glad he found time to speak this BS. I thought he was too busy running from crypto scams and hiding from war lords.”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/qrSipsZWqr — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 21, 2024

Strickland poked fun at his recent crypto scam where a lot of his fans lost their money when he endorsed a token and it crashed.

It will be interesting to see if this trash talk between the pair actually ends up in a fight inside the octagon. That is something fans would definitely want to watch.

Now, speaking of the crypto scam, the former UFC champion doubled down on his claims.

Strickland doubles down

Strickland can not understand how Chimaev could have fallen for the crypto scam. He revealed that he had previously gotten similar offers and rejected them.

Despite ‘Borz’s’ team coming out with an apology video, Strickland was adamant that it was no one’s fault but Chimaev’s.

“That was 100 percent to scam his fans. How do I know this?!? I was just approached to do this same thing…integrity you either have it or you don’t. Yall shouldn’t let this vanish in a news cycle. Absolutely wrong”

Been on x too much. I’ll leave you all with this. That was 100 percent to scam his fans. How do I know this?!? I was just approached to do this same thing… tegrity you either have it or you don’t. Yall shouldn’t let this vanish in a news cycle. Absolutely wrong Goodbye — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 9, 2024

Strickland urged the fans to not let this news die down, and actually prosecute Chimaev for it. The Russian fighter seems to have gotten away with ‘scamming’ his fans according to Strickland.