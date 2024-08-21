Sean Strickland Urges Jon Jones to Be Real and Own His Villain Persona: “Be a Piece of Sh*t”

Sean Strickland believes Jon Jones should own up to his villain persona instead of putting on a pretentious “good-guy” act. Although Jones has a reputation for being the “bad guy,” he has always refused to accept it. Interestingly, this is what bothers Strickland the most.

Speaking on the “Verse Us with Eric Nicksick” the proud American shared his thoughts on ‘Bones,’ essentially asking him to stay true to his self and embrace the bad guy. He said,

“Be the f**king villain bro, you’re a villain, you’re not a good man, you’re not a decent man, you’re a piece of sh*t who is one of the best fighters in the f**king world, own that and be a piece of sh*t.”

Being an ardent fan of the former light heavyweight champion, ‘Tarzan’ isn’t having any of Jones’ good guy act and instead wants the heavyweight to return to his old unapologetic, mean, and antagonistic persona. During the conversation with his coach, Strickland also mentioned Jones’ past stints, his run-in with the law, hotel brawls, and all the crazy things he did just to prove his point.

Furthermore, the California native also gave the heavyweight a piece of advice in his typical outspoken manner, saying,

“I want to root for you but next time you hit a pregnant chick, bro, just drive faster!”

Meanwhile, the #1 contender at heavyweight, Tom Aspinall took another dig at Jones, claiming that he will retire the champion.

Aspinall claims he will retire Jones without even fighting him

The heavyweight division would have remained stagnant when Jones was sidelined due to injury if it wasn’t for interim champion, Tom Aspinall. Unlike, Jones, Aspinall has been active, fighting whomever the matchmakers put in front of him. He recently defeated his former foe, Curtis Blaydes, and avenged his only loss in the UFC with a first-round KO at UFC 304 in Manchester.

The Brit then went on to call out Jones but the 37-year-old has remained silent and is gearing up for his long-sought-after legacy bout against heavyweight ‘GOAT’ Stipe Miocic. Now, Aspinall who made an appearance on the “Believe You Me” podcast with Michael Bisping made a claim, essentially trashing Jones for being a keyboard warrior, as he said,

“The guy was sat there with the Cheeto fingers… waiting for me to get knocked out so he could start tweeting about it..Since I won that fight he’s gone completely quiet… I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him.”

Moreover, Aspinall feels like Jones is doing him wrong by holding the belt hostage and cherry-picking fights. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.