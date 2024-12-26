Sean Strickland’s Christmas Meme Featuring Alexander Volkanovski Cracks Up Fans and Nina Marie Daniele

Sean Strickland’s using Alexander Volkanovski in a Christmas-themed meme has everyone literally rolling on the floor laughing. Using a still from his infamous scuffle with Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland zoomed in on Volkanovski’s reaction and said, “Mom watching you open your gifts from Santa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

Volk looked like he was finally getting the fight he came in to watch… like a child who has been let into the theatres playing a Deadpool movie.

“It was at this moment, he knew… sh*t was going down!” he commented.

UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele also joined in on the fun, saying, “Volk and Gilbert’s kids had the best seats in the house,” referencing Gilbert Burns’s kids who Strickland politely asked to get out of the way before violently jumping on Du Plessis.

what a nice guy Sean Strickland is. asked Gilbert Burns family to move before jumping on Dricus #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/BV3nINHLeL — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 17, 2023



Fans couldn’t get enough of the meme either. One guy, who was obviously blown away by Strickland’s comedic timing, said, “Nahhh that’s crazy.” Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed commenter admitted, “Tell me why I’ve actually never noticed Volk being right there.”

Another joked about Volk’s habit of saving PPVs and said, “Respect to Volk stepping in on short notice for those without a mother or father this year “.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight. Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Strickland didn’t stop with the Christmas humor either; he kept the laughs coming with another gem of a comment, this time aimed at Bryce Mitchell. Strickland applauds Mitchell