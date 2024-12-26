mobile app bar

Sean Strickland’s Christmas Meme Featuring Alexander Volkanovski Cracks Up Fans and Nina Marie Daniele

Allan Binoy
Published

Sean Strickland (red gloves)celebrates defeating Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves)celebrates defeating Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sean Strickland’s using Alexander Volkanovski in a Christmas-themed meme has everyone literally rolling on the floor laughing. Using a still from his infamous scuffle with Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland zoomed in on Volkanovski’s reaction and said, “Mom watching you open your gifts from Santa.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

Volk looked like he was finally getting the fight he came in to watch… like a child who has been let into the theatres playing a Deadpool movie.

“It was at this moment, he knew… sh*t was going down!” he commented.

UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele also joined in on the fun, saying, “Volk and Gilbert’s kids had the best seats in the house,” referencing Gilbert Burns’s kids who Strickland politely asked to get out of the way before violently jumping on Du Plessis.


Fans couldn’t get enough of the meme either. One guy, who was obviously blown away by Strickland’s comedic timing, said, “Nahhh that’s crazy.” Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed commenter admitted, “Tell me why I’ve actually never noticed Volk being right there.”

Another joked about Volk’s habit of saving PPVs and said, “Respect to Volk stepping in on short notice for those without a mother or father this year “.

Meanwhile, Strickland didn’t stop with the Christmas humor either; he kept the laughs coming with another gem of a comment, this time aimed at Bryce Mitchell.

Strickland applauds Mitchell

Strickland couldn’t resist chiming in after watching a video of  Mitchell proudly showing off his 1991 Ford truck, which he claimed was far superior to the Tesla Cybertruck. Mitchell, ever the country boy, revealed that his trusty Ford had clocked over 670,000 miles and confidently declared that no Cybertruck could ever match its durability.

He then went on to talk about how no modern diesel truck would be able to replicate that feat either because he believes there is a conspiracy against the farmers and that the government and the politicians are out to get the common farmers, which to be fair…

Regardless, this is why he resorts to using old-school trucks because of their durability and cost-effectiveness.

Strickland, clearly inspired by Mitchell’s passion, responded with a joke about January 6, 2020, after Biden had been elected president.

“My god, I’ve never felt so American in my f**king life… After watching this, I’ll storm any capital with this man. @ThugnastyMMA.”

Strickland returns to the octagon at UFC 312 in Australia to take on middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis in a title shot rematch.

