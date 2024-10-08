Andrew Tate Claps Back at UFC’s Sean Strickland Over ‘Pimp, Con Artist’ Remarks

Sean Strickland has made it very clear from the start that he does not like Andrew Tate. Although fans find a lot of similarities between the pair, the former UFC champion despises the social media personality for many different reasons. So, when Strickland posted a message about being a ‘man’, one fan saw many similarities to what ‘Cobra’ Tate says.

So he called out the UFC fighter for copying the former kickboxer word for word. In response to that comment, Strickland trashed Tate, calling him a ‘pimp‘.

‘Cobra Tate’ then responded in a way that surprised fans. The human trafficking accused calmly reminded everyone that these were his words and he was just happy that the former UFC middleweight champion was happy playing the role of a messenger.

It is my quote and Sean knows it is. But its fine… as long as he spreads the message I am happy. <3 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 7, 2024

Now, maybe Strickland slipped up and did not know it was Tate who said it.

Or, the pair are more similar than they think and in what they believe in. Either way, Strickland has never been one to mince words and he always has an opinion about everything.

Strickland on the Boxing vs. MMA debate

Combat sports have some of the highest rates of damage to the brain compared to other sports. People literally get hit in the head here for a living.

Each fighter is looking for a KO, the fastest and most impressive way to finish your opponent. So, there has been an eternal debate raging about which sport is more deadly for head injuries and damage taken.

In boxing, if one gets knocked down, they are given a countdown of 10 before they have to get up and continue again. In MMA, that can be different. The referee doesn’t always stop a fighter from being hit in the head multiple times even as they are knocked down.

So, which is more dangerous?

Strickland believes it is boxing. Claiming that he trains at a high level in both, the former middleweight champion also laughed off the idea that MMA gave fighters more brain damage.

Boxers and MMA fighters always argue which sport takes more brain damage lol… Two autistic people competing to be less autistic lol!! But as a man who trains at a high level in both Boxing takes way way way way way way more brain damage — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 7, 2024

There’s a good chance he’s not wrong. Boxers do take constant hits to their heads. Whereas in MMA, fighters have many other avenues to explore.