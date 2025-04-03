Alexander Volkanovski Urges UFC Fighters to Build Their Brand Like Alex Pereira Amidst Concerns Over the Sport’s Future

Incoming UFC 314 headliner, Alexander Volkanovski, has urged his fellow fighting peers to remain relevant in the social zeitgeist in the upcoming future – as he questions where the sport is moving socially.

Volkanovski, a popular star on the promotion’s books, returns to action next weekend. And set to headline their return to Miami, the Aussie takes on Diego Lopes for the soon-to-be vacant featherweight crown.

However, despite his current three-fight losing skid, the New South Wales native remains a firm favorite. Engaging with fans on social media and through content creation, the Australian has even launched his own Cooking with Volk segment to viral success. And that is precisely what his advice to the next generation of fighters is about.

Given the shift of combat sports toward more of an entertainment-centric sphere, Volkanovski believes darwinism is the way forward. In his opinion, mixed martial artists should do their best to boost their own star power away from action.

Name-dropping the likes of UFC champions Alexandre Pantoja, Dricus du Plessis, and Belal Muhammad, who are dominant athletes but have yet to crack the stardom aspect of the sport, Volk claims that fighters must use the UFC as a platform to boost their greater brand value.

As far as Volkanovski is concerned, fighters should look to emulate the stardom of former two-weight champion Alex Pereira. The rugged Brazilian may have lost his light heavyweight crown last month. But don’t tell his fans that- whose numbers have not taken a hit in the slightest.

“It’s a tricky one,” Volkanovski said on the FREESTYLEBENDER channel. “‘Cause it is a new sort of phase. Doesn’t mean it’s not gonna change — that’s always gonna be the case. …With myself, I had to build that [star power]”, he said.

“Unfortunately, that’s just how it is,” He continued.

“That’s the world we live in now — the day we live in. …If you’re going out there and you’re starching blokes, you don’t need to say a word. I mean, look at his (Alex Pereira’s) thing. It’s weird. He doesn’t say much but there’s a lot of character behind it. You know, the Chama-vibe. He’s made not having any emotion his character“, he noted, explaining Pereira’s gimmick.

Pereira’s fans are strongly attached to his stoic character that they even refuse to believe that his loss at UFC 313 was warranted. And even as he makes excuses while preparing for an August rematch against Ankalaev, they will firmly stand in his corner.

Sonnen credits Pereira’s aura to Vince McMahon

Appearing at UFC Mexico City last weekend, the Brazilian was heralded by UFC veteran Chael Sonnen, who credited ex-WWE leader, Vince McMahon for inspiring the knockout star.

Much like Vinnie Mac, Pereira too, does the little things right. He eventually does what he wants, but even on the darkest days, he understands what his fans really want for him.

So he showed up at a non-PPV event to support fighters in a non-American city to show his support for the little guys in Mexico City last week.

“Yeah, [it’s] Vince McMahon 101,” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “Give the audience what they want. But not what they’re expecting. And I just think that that’s a little piece from (Alex) Pereira I don’t think we expected him to surface”, he added.