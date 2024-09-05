Shavkat Rakhmonov Goes Off: Belal Muhammad’s Decision Wins Fall Short of UFC Champion Standards

UFC’s welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and undefeated contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov continue to trade shots on social media. as the Kazakh recently denounced him as a “decision machine”.

Taking it to social media, the ‘Nomad’ tweeted his frustrations out after Belal dropped a hysterical AI-generated diss track aimed at the challenger.

“A decision machine with zero knockdowns — our division deserves a better champion…”

36-year-old Belal Muhammad ascended the welterweight throne defeating the then champion, Leon Edwards by rag-dolling him around the cage for 5 rounds, thus earning a decision win to capture the belt. Ultimately, he created history by becoming the promotion’s first Palestinian-born champion.

But one area where haters/naysayers have always cornered the champion is his supposed lackluster fights. In fact, out of his 19 fights in the UFC, he has lost just three with one falling out as a no-contest.

However, he has also only managed to rack up just four finishes – three by TKO and one by submission and two of these came in the initial days of his UFC run. The rest of his UFC career wins have gone to the judges’ scorecards.

Now with Rakhmonov uncovering these facts, he’s becoming hard to argue with.

Nevertheless, the welterweight division is certainly turning out to be exciting as the fighter and his bitter rival amp up the drama.

At one point, the Kazakh even called the champ “delusional” after Belal claimed he was going to finish the undefeated contender.

“You’ve only finished three” – Rakhmonov doubles down

Now, ever since ‘Remember The Name’ captured the belt from Edwards, he has taken shots at his competition. The champ, while basking in his glory has kept things interesting with a back-and-forth with former title holder Kamaru Usman and Shavkat Rakhmonov. As

a matter of fact, Belal has garnered quite a reputation, amassing more fans with his antics than he did during his early days in the promotion.

Much like his hilarious diss track aimed at Shavkat, Belal also dropped a similar AI-generated track to diss Usman. He fired shots at Usman first since he was one of the dominant champions in the UFC and then loaded up on Shavkat.

However, the 29-year-old did not just sit idle and take the disrespect instead he clapped back after the champ predicted that he’d finish Rakhmonov in a potential title fight.

“18 fighters before you tried, and I finished them all. Meanwhile, in 18 UFC fights, you’ve only finished 3 opponents. The UFC belt doesn’t give you superpowers, brother, it just seems to have made you delusional.”

All this said, Belal should not be fighting in October like Rakhmonov wants. He only won his title a few months ago after having to wait for 2 long years for no reason other than UFC’s mindless matchmaking. He had 5 tough rounds with his predecessor and even took some bad damage to his head towards the last minutes of the fight.

So if he wants to return in December and fight, that is his call. And as for Rakhmonov, he surely deserves to be the guy fighting Belal next for the welterweight title; that is of course unless, Kamaru Usman finds himself storming ahead of the queue.