Shavkat Rakhmonov Reveals Kamaru Usman and Two Fighters Turned Down UFC 310 Fight Before Ian Garry Agreed

Ahead of UFC 310 Shavkat Rakhmonov has revealed the names of Kamaru Usman and other top-ranked welterweight fighters who declined a fight offer. It wasn’t until Ian Garry, another surging prospect, stepped up that Rakhmonov secured his next opponent.

Rakhmonov was initially set to take on Belal Muhammad for the title. However, the champ pulled out of the fight with an injury that ruled him out indefinitely.

‘Machado’ then stepped up to the plate in what is a very risky situation for him as he could lose everything he has worked for so far. Garry is currently seated at #7 in the welterweight rankings and is undefeated in his professional career with a record of 15-0-0. While those are impressive statistics, Rakhmonov’s are better.

Currently the #3 welterweight in the world, Rakhmonov has an unbeaten 18-0-0 record. But what truly makes him terrifying is an almost-assassin-like finishing rate and style. Of his 6 wins in the UFC, 5 have come via submissions, where he’s choked out his opponent. And almost as if to make a point about his striking, the other has been a KO, coming from a head kick.

So stepping into the octagon with Rakhmonov is a big risk for Garry. Not only does he have a chance to lose his win streak, but if things really go south, Rakhmonov makes him look like an easy fight, thus derailing his natural path to a title shot in the future.

This is probably why neither Kamaru Usman nor the other contenders want to step up to the plate on short notice. During an interview with Submission Radio, Rakhmonov revealed their names and said,

“I wanted to fight Kamaru Usman but he didn’t accept the fight. Also, they offered to Prates but he was injured, and Colby Covington he rejected the fight.”

Rakhmonov also praised Garry for staying true to his words and stepping up to the toughest challenge of his career. Garry, on the other hand, isn’t too worried about it and is already planning ahead.

Garry wants Colby Covington after Shavkat

Since Colby Covington spread some truly misogynistic rumors about his wife and their child, Garry has been wanting to get his hands on him. Garry is married to a TV presenter, Layla Anna-Lee who was previously married to Richard Cullen, and has two children.

What is so controversial about it? Absolutely nothing. There’s no reason whatsoever to be talking trash about it at all. But misogyny has never needed one, so…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovington)



Regardless, Covington has time and again taken shots at the couple; without ever saying yes to a fight with Garry, who remains dead set on taking him on

He’s so confident in his abilities that he believes he can beat Rakhmonov and then fight Covington a week later. Garry revealed his plans on the Ariel Helwani Show.

“I would love to beat Shavkat and the following week fight as the main event in Tampa and bury Colby Covington. And leave him dead and done in that Octagon, never to be seen again..”

‘Garry‘ described it as his most ideal situation. Easier said than done, of course!