Shavkat Rakhmonov Flaunts 18-0 Record, Demands UFC Title Shot Against Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad claimed to become a better champion that Georges St-Pierre after defeating Leon Edwards to win the welterweight title at UFC 304. And while there are plenty of options at 170-pounds, the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov took to Twitter to demand the right to become Belal’s first title defense.

One of the biggest criticisms that Belal had about Edwards and his reign as the champion was that ‘Rocky’ was not active enough as the champion.

He vowed to change that as soon as he got the belt, fighting often and taking on the toughest challengers. He has kept true to this word since by calling out Rakhmonov for a fight.

But Belal has also been beefing with former WW champion Kamaru Usman, and given the heat they are generating, many believe that the Nigerian Nightmare might get a crack at the champion first.

However, in a recent tweet, Rakhmonov claimed his right to the title shot and explained why in no uncertain terms.

“18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights. I think there should be no question who fights next for the title.”

18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights. I think there should be no question who fights next for the title — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) August 23, 2024



Rakhmonov is arguably the boogeyman of the welterweight division right now with recent wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, and Neil Magny.

Now, getting back to Belal, the champion has said that he wants to return to action before the end of the year. However, there are not many slots left on the UFC’s calendar and therefore that might not actualize.

But if the Palestinian-American does get a fight, it will most likely be on the November or December PPV cards. If he secures a win, the 36-year-old will have double champion status on his mind.

Belal to go up in weight for a second belt?

For most champions these days, winning the UFC belt is not enough. Challenging and winning a second belt has become something that all champions aspire towards. Belal is no different.

He has stated on multiple occasions that he would also like to be a two-division champion. And he had pedigree and skills to move both up and down in weight to compete for the respective titles.

Luckily for him, the man that holds the belt at 185-pounds is someone Belal believes ‘sucks’.

But, in order to even entertain that idea, ‘Remember the name’ will have to beat Rakhmonov which will be easier said than done. Then there’s the Usman beef that he’s got going on. So if he manages to get past these men, Hunter Campbell and Dana White will have their phones blown up with request to take on Dricus Du Plessis.