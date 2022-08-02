“She got pretty banged up” – Dana White says Julianna Pena needs plastic surgery after UFC 277

The main event of the recently finished UFC 277 pay-per-view was a battle between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The bout featured five ferocious rounds of action, giving the spectators enough to cheer for.

Despite being bled and wounded throughout the bout, “The Venezuelan Vixen” demonstrated character and championship heart. Nunes’ aggressive counterstriking separated her from the other female fighters in the first three rounds. However, she got defeated by a wide margin on a unanimous decision to forfeit the women’s bantamweight title.

Three knockdowns by the Brazilian proved that he had the upper hand in the striking duel.

‘The Lioness’ found it simple to knock down and injure her opponent with vicious elbow punches during the championship rounds. Pena attempted to go from full guard into armbars and triangles but was unsuccessful. Pena suffered painful scrapes on her forehead from Nunes’ elbow strikes, which caused her to bleed profusely in the fight’s closing moments.

According to Dana White, Pena will need reconstructive surgery, who stated during the post-fight news conference that a “big chunk missing from her forehead.” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi published white’s remarks in a tweet that read:

“White: Julianna has a big chunk missing from her forehead. She’s going to see a plastic surgeon right now, … She got pretty banged up tonight.”

White: Julianna has a big chunk missing from her forehead. She’s going to see a plastic surgeon right now. … She got pretty banged up tonight. #UFC277 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 31, 2022

In a fight tape that ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto tweeted, Pena’s blood can flow between the cage links. The former champion lost the fight, but his tenacity and refusal to let up have won him many admirers.

View the video below:

This is the end of the fight. You can literally see strings of Julianna’s blood hanging between the cage links, while she’s in there still trying to pull out a miracle. What a badass. pic.twitter.com/6Q27iAJxqM — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 31, 2022

According to Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena’s victory against her in their first encounter was an accident

As the only person in the organisation to accomplish this accomplishment, Amanda Nunes is now a two-time, two-division UFC champion. Before the Brazilian’s rematch with Pena, there were questions about whether he still has the drive and will to battle against the best.

In the rematch, Nunes demonstrated that the fire within still burns brightly with a resoundingly dominant performance. The Brazilian also asserted that Julianna Pena’s victory over her in their first bout was an accident and that she would never be able to defeat her again during the post-fight press conference. Marc Raimondi tweeted the quotation in question:

“Nunes: Tonight, it was proven that was a lucky day for her. If she needed to become a champion like that, she had her time and now it’s over.”

Nunes: Tonight, it was proven that was a lucky day for her. If she needed to become a champion like that, she had her time and now it’s over. #UFC277 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 31, 2022

Also Read: Khamzat Chimaev promises to eat Nate Diaz “for breakfast” in their upcoming fight,