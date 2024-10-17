“Sick of This”: Dillon Danis Accuses UFC Veterans, Including Nate Diaz and Masvidal, of Dodging Him in MMA and Opting for Boxing

Dillon Danis, once known for his world-class Jiu-Jitsu skills, has become infamous for his online antics rather than an MMA career. But there might be another reason for that or so he would fans to believe. In a recent tweet, Danis expressed his frustration, accusing UFC veterans like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal of dodging him in the octagon.

According to Danis, these fighters are opting for big-money boxing matches instead of facing him in MMA, which he claims is why fans haven’t seen him in the cage. Known more for his Twitter presence than his fight record, Danis is making it clear that he’s now ready for a real challenge in MMA.

Danis burst onto the scene as McGregor’s training partner for the Nate Diaz rematch at UFC 202. However, since then, he has become infamous for trolling on Twitter and not actually backing up his words.

Most recently, he faced Logan Paul in a boxing match and was beaten soundly after claiming to inflict serious damage on the older Paul brother during the build-up.

Since then, there has been no news about a potential return to action for Danis. He took to Twitter to explain exactly why that was the case asserting that he was sick of it all and just wanted to fight and pursue the best opponents outside the UFC to show the world what he was capable of.

He also claimed that everyone from Diaz to Masvidal to Mike Perry, Darren Till, and Anthony Pettis were scared to fight him.

So far, Nate Diaz, Darren Till, Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, and Anthony Pettis have all declined MMA fights with me, opting instead for boxing matches or rule sets that put me at a disadvantage. I’m sick of this; I just want to fight and am actively pursuing the best opponents… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 16, 2024



Meanwhile, as this has been going on, Danis has been embroiled in a legal battle against Logan Paul’s fiance, supermodel Nina Agdal. However, things are not going well for Danis on that front either.

Danis’ lawyer withdraws over lack of payments

Danis is being sued by Agdal for “reputational harm” stemming from his misogynistic antics in the lead-up to his boxing match against Logan Paul in late 2023.

Imagine crossing a line with Logan Paul, the guy who notoriously found a dead body in a Japanese forest and went on to make a funny video around it!

To make matters worse, Danis may need new legal representation. His lead attorney, Mark Berman, has filed a motion to withdraw due to nonpayment and lack of communication, saying he cannot continue without Danis complying with their retainer agreement.

Berman mentioned this wasn’t the first time this has happened.

Danis, 31, has been more active online than in the ring or cage, having talked his way into the Paul fight after being released by Bellator for inactivity.

He had even hinted at a UFC debut in 2024, but his past ties with Conor McGregor don’t seem to be swaying UFC boss Dana White.