Dillon Danis Claims Dana White Wouldn’t Tolerate Any UFC Fighter for Doing What KSI Did

KSI pulling out of his MisFits boxing match with Dillion Danis seems to have objectively angered the former Bellator fighter. This would be the second time that a fight between the two has been canceled- the first such incidence being in 2023, when Danis pulled out citing insufficient preparation.

KSI, however, pulled out of the March 29 Manchester event after calling in a sick day. Interestingly, the PRIME hydration co-founder was seen singing atop his voice at an Usher concert on the night of their fight.

Danis has since been going on tirades against the YouTuber-entrepreneur, first claiming that it was KSI’s business partner, Logan Paul, who forced his hand. And now, he’s decided to bring UFC President Dana White into the conversation.

Bemoaning over split milk, Danis claims that the UFC boss would have never let this happen in his promotion.

“If any UFC fighter pulled out of a fight due to sickness and was then seen out at a concert on the night of the fight, it would be an automatic cut from the company”, Danis tweeted.

If any UFC fighter pulled out of a fight due to sickness and was then seen out at a concert on the night of the fight, it would be an automatic cut from the company. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) March 31, 2025

White has, of course, been rather strict about ‘punishing’ fighters for fallacies of a similar nature. After Arman Tsarukyan had pulled out of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, White sent him to the back off the line.

While he is still a top competitor in the 155 lbs division, Tsarukyan’s return to a title shot is now dependent on who he fights next and how well he does against them – a repeat of the process he had mastered previously.

However, that has not always been the case. Conor McGregor was seen partying days after pulling out of UFC 303 last year after claiming he had broken his toe during camp.

Of course, amid his contract situation, his station in the sport, and the ambition to run for Irish presidency, the former champion has been able to exploit the colossal leverage he has garnered.

So, Danis‘ statement, while partly true, doesn’t exactly paint the complete picture. However, his frustration can be empathized with.

Not having fought since Logan sued him for trying to shoot takedowns during a boxing fight in 2023, Danis was really looking forward to going to fight with an influencer. However, it seems his other option is a far more dangerous candidate.

Enter Mike Perry…

BKFC stalwart Perry, in a conversation with MMA Fighting has claimed to have an MMA fight lined up against Danis that could be hosted in the next few weeks.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Perry confirmed that the KSI vs Danis fight was in the bins and that the Jiu-Jitsu ‘expert’ was now hoping to return to MMA.

“And they’re changing it completely because he was supposed to fight KSI in boxing. … Looks like the date has changed a little bit but might not be too far away. … So I said yes to fighting Dillon Danis in MMA, but they’ve got to come correct”, he added.

Perry’s last in-ring competition saw him replace ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on short notice in a fight against a much bigger Jake Paul in July 2024. Perry had lost that fight to a KO. His last BKFC/MMA bout, however, was a success – he had KO’d Thiago Alves in just 60 seconds at KnuckleMania 4 in April 2024.