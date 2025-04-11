Tony Ferguson Channels Khabib’s Iconic ‘Send Me Location’ to Warn Dillon Danis After GFL Event Gets Postponed

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson seems to be taking a leaf from the page of his iconic rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, goading Dillon Danis into a pairing after their GFL fight was shelved.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, departed the UFC at the beginning of this year on an 8-fight losing streak. Ending his 14-year stay in the Octagon in the process, the Oxnard native became a high-profile signing with the GFL.

Ferguson made moves quickly and was set to headline a May event in California against former Bellator MMA grappler, Danis,

However, overnight, two planned cards for the GFL debut fell apart. At this point, they have been postponed indefinitely with the promotion reportedly already dead in the water before official arrival.

Ferguson, however, isn’t letting the pairing go that easily. Vowing to secure a rebooked fight with Danis, Ferguson channeled an infamous quote from his bitter rival, Nurmagomedov.

“I know sh*t changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working towards Mythica Status MF’s,” Ferguson posted on X today. “This fight/season will happen one way or another.”

“@mmagfl there’s no way that mooseknuckle @dillondanis is a better Athlete than me. Let’s Dance Buddy!!! We will prove it once the new location is locked. #PandemicGamesAgain #sendmelocation -CSO- #NewAgeJohnnyCage #HashtagHashTag XonedIn“, added El Cucuy.

Meanwhile, despite not directly replying to Ferguson, Danis also reposted the ex-UFC star’s tweet. Furthermore, the Jersey submission ace also voiced his frustration amid the GFL fiasco.

Danis laments inactive year start

Seeing two pairings cancelled for the second time in the month, Danis. Firstly, he was set to fight KSI in a professional boxing match at the end of last month. However, an illness kept the British musician from proceeding on a MisFits card.

And with GFL pulling the plug on their debut event, Danis is less than happy with his planned combat sports ventures falling through.

“Being real, I’m frustrated as hell,” Danis tweeted tonight.

“I wanted to stay as active as possible for myself and for everyone who supports me in 2025. First, KSI canceled on me, then said he wouldn’t be fit to reschedule. We couldn’t lock in a replacement. I said yes to everyone“, he continued.

“I know what people say about me not fighting. And I don’t want that to be the narrative, and I’ve been doing everything I can to change it. I just want to back up everything I’ve been saying and prove I’m the best in the world. Sorry, everyone”, he said, apologising.

But there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Danis. In the replies to his tweet, Karate Combat CEO Asim Zaidi urged him to “call” him- hinting at a potential fight offer.