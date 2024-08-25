Snubbing Jon Jones, Sean O’Malley Names Islam Makhachev as the Greatest MMA Fighter

Who is the greatest MMA fighter, according to you? It subjective to most but to Uncle Dana it’s not so. But, UFC’s bantamweight king begs to differ. Refuting the bossman’s remarks, ‘Suga’ doubled down on his claim and picked lightweight champion Islam Makhachev as the P4P best ahead of the injured Jon Jones.

During an exclusive with popular MMA influencer, Helen Yee, the Montana native shared his thoughts on who the greatest athlete in all of combat sports was right now. ‘Suga’ didn’t hesitate to put the Dagestani champion ahead of everyone in contention.

“Greatest fighter right now? Probably Islam (Makhachev).”

Mind you, Uncle Dana hears about it, he will probably show up in your sleep like Freddy Kruger and make you change your mind.

What’s not changing is that while Jones jumped up the ladder and snatched the heavyweight belt from Cyril Gane last year, he hasn’t returned to the octagon ever since and has remained on the sidelines.

During more or less the same time period, Makhachev has not only won the lightweight title but has defended it thrice, all equaling the record for most title defenses in the LW division.

Proving his point, ‘Suga‘ mentioned how Jones will always be in the ‘GOAT’ conversation but when you consider the work ethic and commitment, the Russian takes the title by far simply because he has remained active in the scene, taking on whoever the UFC puts in front of him.

“I think Jones has fought once in last four, five years. Jon Jones is up there of the greatest of all time but right now, who is the greatest? Like who has been active last four years or whatever, I think its Islam but Jon Jones is always going to be in the conversation.”

In the meantime, the American fired more shots at Conor McGregor continuing his verbal assault on the Irishman, calling him a “dork” while revealing his 3-step plan for ascension to greatness.

O’Malley slams Conor McGregor

O’Malley’s turnaround on the Irishman has surprised many in the community.

From being an ardent fan who used to idolize McGregor, he’s has had a massive change of heart. Prior to his second title defense against ‘The Machine’ Merab Dvalishvili, the American weighed in on how he could overtake Conor McGregor as the UFC’s icon.

“Right now it’s Conor McGregor [highest selling pay-per-view fighter], 100 percent. He’s a dork, but it’s the truth. For me to get to that, I need to go out there and knock out Merab, I go up to [145 pounds], I beat Ilia [Topuria], I beat Max [Holloway], I beat Umar [Nurmagomedov], I’m three fights away from being one of the greatest of all-time, one of the most exciting of all-time.”

Admitting that McGregor is still the biggest name in the promotion, but O’Malley is convinced that he needs to KO Merab, and go up to featherweight beat champion, Ilia Topuria before he comes knocking on Max Holloway’s door. After which he intends to take out Umar Nurmagomedov.

If he does all this successfully, he would have not only become a two division champion, but a triple champion as well, with the bantamweight, featherweight and the BMF title to his name. Unfortunately, if it were only that easy…