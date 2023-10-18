Soon to Make UFC Debut, Here’s How Much Money Indian Star Anshul Jubli Will Make at UFC 294

UFC 294 has become one of the most exciting events of 2023 for several compelling reasons. The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski finally gets his long-awaited rematch against Islam Makhachev. On the other hand, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on the rising star, Khamzat Chimaev. However, there is another undercard fight, which is also generating considerable excitement. The undefeated Indian lightweight, Anshul Jubli, will make his UFC debut against Mike Breeden. Thus, many in the MMA community are curious about his purse on his debut.

Advertisement

Earlier this year in February at UFC Fight Night 218, Jubli earned his UFC contract by defeating the Indonesian fighter, Jeka Asparido Saragih. After signing the contract, he will now compete for the first time at UFC PPV at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on 21st October.

Anshul Jubli: payout and salary revealed

The new UFC lightweight Anshul ‘King of Lions’ Jubli has a professional record of 7-0 leading up to the fight. In his first fight for the promotion, he will face Breeden, who has a professional record of 10 wins and 6 losses.

Advertisement

‘King of Lions’ will look to get his hand raised on his debut against the fighter who is on a three-fight losing streak. Since there is considerable hype surrounding the fight, many are curious about his potential payout from the fight.

As per a report from The Sports Grail, Jubli earned around $12,000 in salary and another $4,000 as a sponsorship bonus in his last appearance inside the octagon. Thus, for his debut fight, he will seemingly earn in a similar range.

However, the payday is not the sole focus for Jubli. Recently, in his pre-fight interview, he revealed his aspirations of representing India in the UFC.

Jubli is excited to represent India in the UFC

The UFC lightweight fighter Anshul Jubli is brimming with confidence as he prepares to step inside the octagon, proudly representing his homeland. He is determined to uphold his undefeated record on the biggest stage in the realm of MMA.

During his conversation with UFC, he revealed how he felt about becoming only the second fighter to represent the Indian subcontinent in the UFC. He said:

Advertisement

“Oh, that means a lot. I think the Indian people are very patriotic people. They want to represent their country, they want to do something for their country. In my career, I got the chance that I’m representing India. I think that’s the most, most, most important thing for me right now.“

As the ‘King of Lions’ awaits to enter the octagon on October 21, the Indian fans will be certainly excited to see the ‘King of Lions’ perform inside the octagon.