“Spotify Paid $200M When They Could”: Joe Rogan and Fans Left Stunned After AI Creates Its Own JRE Podcast

Joe Rogan is a well-known personality in the UFC community. Apart from being a color commentator and post-fight interviewer, he is also the host of one of the most famous podcasts in the world. Rogan’s podcast features guests from a variety of fields, which has contributed significantly to his popularity. However, fame comes with its own set of problems. Recently, a tweet from a fan caught Rogan’s attention, and it left him concerned about his future.

Artificial intelligence (AI) usage is becoming increasingly common. Recently, a video surfaced in which Joe Rogan promoted a brand that he had never used or knew about.

In addition, a tweet from a fan drew Rogan’s attention to an entire AI-generated podcast episode featuring his voice and identity. This development is concerning, as it highlights the potential dangers of AI misuse.

Joe Rogan has always been fascinated by scientific advancements and technology. He has interviewed several scientific experts on his podcast, including Elon Musk and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, among others. Many of his most popular podcast episodes are science-based.

Furthermore, they deal with topics such as space exploration, AI, and quantum mechanics. Rogan’s passion for science and technology is evident in his podcast, and he has a vast following of listeners who share his interest in these subjects.

Joe Rogan, the popular podcaster and comedian, recently stumbled upon a tweet containing an AI-generated podcast of himself. What’s astonishing is that the podcast lasted nearly an hour, and the content was entirely unique. The AI-generated voice sounded eerily similar to Rogan’s.

He said, ‘This is going to get very slippery, kids.”

The podcast was with Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI and a pioneer in the field of AI. Altman discussed various AI advancements and the future of the technology, including the potential risks associated with it.

Fans react to this bizarre AI podcast

Fans were equally surprised and fascinated by the video. Here’s what they had to say:

One fan hilarious talks about how Spotify can create their own podcast instead of paying Joe Rogan:

Spotify realizing they paid $200M when they could’ve just bought a computer pic.twitter.com/YeaDo6FyNM — super nintendo ¢halmers (@michaelcheque) April 11, 2023

A fan gives a very grim prediction:

Give it about 5 years. We’re never going to know what’s true ever again. — Max (@CleverMaxName) April 11, 2023

Some fan does not agree with it:

Yeah, I’m not a fan. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) April 11, 2023

Meanwhile one fan is afraid of ‘Skynet’:

Me counting down the days until terminator becomes reality pic.twitter.com/eDEFfJN7Zo — ZeroToTom (@zerototom) April 11, 2023

Whilst a fan looks at the bright side:

I think its going to help people understand that you need to research before you make any conclusions on anything , you always had. Now you have no excuse — george (@george49988613) April 12, 2023

One fan asks:

So when do we stop? — LordDylly (@DyllyLord) April 11, 2023

