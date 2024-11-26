BKFC Star Compares Promotion to Old Bellator, Claims Dana White’s UFC Is the Only Real Game in Town

Nov 12, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez and Conor The Notorious McGregor during weigh-in at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 – Weigh-In – ZUMAs277 20161111_shn_s277_424

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez claims this new age of BKFC is very similar to the early days of Bellator. According to Alvarez, BKFC is finding success that other combat sports organizations can’t because this is essentially a one-horse race.

He claims that the business model the organization follows has helped it grow separately from the UFC in an episode of the Ariel Helwani Show,

“It reminds me of Bellator when it first started, because what Bellator did that was smart was they kept their expenses low, they made sure they weren’t over spending and then what they also did was they never compared themselves to the UFC.”

Alvarez claims that the BKFC stands out due to the nature of its fights, its stipulations, and the unique competition amongst its athletes, which ensures it’s the only player in the game. The promotion has also been using UFC’s golden boy McGregor to popularize interest in the promotion, further ensuring it’s not in competition with the promotion.

Furthermore, it offers an even more raw and violent fight experience than the UFC, often making it more entertaining to watch.

Alvarez then went on to talk about why the gap between the UFC and any other MMA promotion was so vast.

Alvarez speaks on the UFC’s dominance

For more than a decade now, the UFC has been the premier MMA organization in the world and no one else has come close. The sheer numbers and PPVs that the organization is selling are unprecedented in the history of the sport. While it still can’t come close to boxing’s numbers, it surely provides fans with a viable alternative.

Alvarez believes it because Dana White is reasonable with the organization’s expenses, something the rest of them aren’t able to do. The former UFC lightweight champion claims that the promotion doesn’t just blow their money up trying to get the big names.

“All I see is just a lot of overspending from every other MMA organization that comes out. They come out, they spend a bunch of money and their investors get pissed and they tank….UFC lapped everyone twice, and they’re doing it again.”

The fact of the matter is that being in the position that it is, the UFC doesn’t need to shell out money. It’s come to a point now where the ultimate goal in MMA is to get into the UFC, so any up-and-coming stars want to get into the organization.